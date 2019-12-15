Aaron Rodgers set for 24th clash against rival Bears

The Green Bay Packers host the Chicago Bears today at noon on FOX. [MORRY GASH/ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Morry Gash

Sports on TV 

Today 

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

• Oklahoma State at Houston, 2 p.m., ESPN 

• Wofford at North Carolina, 3 p.m., ACCN 

• Purdue at Nebraska, 3 p.m., BTN 

• Southern Illinois (Edwardsville) at Northwestern, 3 p.m., ESPNU

• Southern Illinois (Carbondale) at Missouri, 3 p.m., SECN

• California (Riverside) at Washington State, 3:30 p.m, PAC-12N 

• South Carolina at Clemson, 4 p.m., ESPN2 

• Ohio State at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m., BTN 

• Long Beach State at Southern California, 5:30 p.m., PAC-12N

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

• Elon at North Carolina State, 11 a.m., ACCN 

• Louisville at Kentucky, noon, ESPN 

• St. John's at Florida State, 1 p.m., ACCN 

• Houston at Texas A&M, 1 p.m., SECN 

• Ohio State at Stanford, 7:30 p.m., PAC-12N 

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER

• NCAA College Cup: Virginia vs. Georgetown, Championship, 5 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF 

• PGA Tour: The QBE Shark Shootout, Final Round, 11 a.m., GOLF 

• Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Final Day Singles Matches, noon (taped) , NBC 

NBA 

• NY Knicks at Denver, 7 p.m., NBATV

NFL 

• Houston at Tennessee, noon, CBS 

• Chicago at Green Bay, noon, FOX 

• LA Rams at Dallas, 3:25 p.m., FOX 

• Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7:20 p.m., NBC 

NHL 

• Minnesota at Chicago, 6 p.m., NHLN 

RODEO 

• PRCA: National Finals, Las Vegas, 8 p.m., CBSSN 

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League: Tottenham at Wolves, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN 

• Bundesliga: Borussia Monchengladbach at Vfl Wolfsburg, 8:30 a.m., FS1 

• Premier League: Manchester City at Arsenal, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN  

• Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt at Schalke 04, 11 a.m., FS1 

• Serie A: Inter Milan at Fiorentina, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2 

 Sports on Radio 

NFL

• Patriots at Bengals, noon, FM-93.9 

• Falcons at 49ers, 3 p.m., FM-93.9 

• Vikings at Chargers, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9 

Sports on TV

Monday 

NFL 

• Indianapolis at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m., ESPN 

COLLEGE BASKEBALL 

• Southern Miss at Texas Tech, 5 p.m., ESPN2 

• Northern Illinois at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m., ACCN 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

• Georgia Southern at Ole Miss, 11 a.m., SECN 

NBA 

• Dallas at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., NBATV

NHL 

• Washington at Columbus, 6 p.m., NHLTV

Sports on Radio

NFL 

• Colts at Saints, 7:15 p.m., FM-93.9 

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.