Sports on TV
Today
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Oklahoma State at Houston, 2 p.m., ESPN
• Wofford at North Carolina, 3 p.m., ACCN
• Purdue at Nebraska, 3 p.m., BTN
• Southern Illinois (Edwardsville) at Northwestern, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• Southern Illinois (Carbondale) at Missouri, 3 p.m., SECN
• California (Riverside) at Washington State, 3:30 p.m, PAC-12N
• South Carolina at Clemson, 4 p.m., ESPN2
• Ohio State at Minnesota, 5:30 p.m., BTN
• Long Beach State at Southern California, 5:30 p.m., PAC-12N
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Elon at North Carolina State, 11 a.m., ACCN
• Louisville at Kentucky, noon, ESPN
• St. John's at Florida State, 1 p.m., ACCN
• Houston at Texas A&M, 1 p.m., SECN
• Ohio State at Stanford, 7:30 p.m., PAC-12N
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
• NCAA College Cup: Virginia vs. Georgetown, Championship, 5 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The QBE Shark Shootout, Final Round, 11 a.m., GOLF
• Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Final Day Singles Matches, noon (taped) , NBC
NBA
• NY Knicks at Denver, 7 p.m., NBATV
NFL
• Houston at Tennessee, noon, CBS
• Chicago at Green Bay, noon, FOX
• LA Rams at Dallas, 3:25 p.m., FOX
• Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7:20 p.m., NBC
NHL
• Minnesota at Chicago, 6 p.m., NHLN
RODEO
• PRCA: National Finals, Las Vegas, 8 p.m., CBSSN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Tottenham at Wolves, 7:55 a.m., NBCSN
• Bundesliga: Borussia Monchengladbach at Vfl Wolfsburg, 8:30 a.m., FS1
• Premier League: Manchester City at Arsenal, 10:25 a.m., NBCSN
• Bundesliga: Eintracht Frankfurt at Schalke 04, 11 a.m., FS1
• Serie A: Inter Milan at Fiorentina, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
Sports on Radio
NFL
• Patriots at Bengals, noon, FM-93.9
• Falcons at 49ers, 3 p.m., FM-93.9
• Vikings at Chargers, 7:20 p.m., FM-93.9
Sports on TV
Monday
NFL
• Indianapolis at New Orleans, 7:15 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE BASKEBALL
• Southern Miss at Texas Tech, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• Northern Illinois at Pittsburgh, 5 p.m., ACCN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Georgia Southern at Ole Miss, 11 a.m., SECN
NBA
• Dallas at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., NBATV
NHL
• Washington at Columbus, 6 p.m., NHLTV
Sports on Radio
NFL
• Colts at Saints, 7:15 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.