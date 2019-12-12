Today
Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Iowa at Iowa State, 7 p.m., ESPN2
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• College Football Awards, 6 p.m., ESPN
GOLF
• Presidents Cup: U.S. vs. International Team, Day 2, 6 p.m., GOLF
BOY'S HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
• Dematha (Md.) at Montverde (Fla.), 7 p.m., ESPNU
NBA
• Philadelphia at Boston, 7 p.m., TNT
• Portland at Denver, 9:30 p.m., TNT
NFL
• NY Jets at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m., FOX, NFL
RODEO
• PRCA: National Finals, 9 p.m., CBSSN
Sports on Radio
NFL
• Jets at Ravens, 7:30 p.m., FM-93.9
