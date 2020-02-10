Sports on TV
Today
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Colgate at Boston, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Florida State at Duke, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Baylor at Texas, 8 p.m., ESPN
• TCU at Texas Tech, 8 p.m., ESPN
• Southern at Jackson State, 8 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Michigan at Minnesota, 6 p.m., BTN
• Connecticut at South Carolina, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Missouri at LSU, 6 p.m., SECN
• Michigan State at Northwestern, 8 p.m., BTN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
• Washington at Stanford, 8 p.m., PAC-12N
NBA
• Sacramento at Milwaukee, 7 p.m., NBATV
• Phoenix at LA Lakers, 9:30 p.m., NBA TV
NHL
• Tampa Bay at Columbus, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: Rotterdam-ATP & St. Petersburg-WTA, Early Rounds, 11 a.m., TENNIS
• ATP: The New York Open, Early Rounds, 6:30 p.m., TENNIS
Sports on Radio
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Lipscomb at North Alabama, 6 p.m., FM-97.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.