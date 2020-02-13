Woods, Thomas spending time off course and in same pairing

Tiger Woods smiles after hitting his tee shot on the 16th hole during the Genesis Invitational pro-am golf event at Riviera Country Club on Wednesday. The Golf Channel has coverage of the first round at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. [RYAN KANG/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Ryan Kang

Today

Sports on TV

AUTO RACING

• NASCAR, Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series practice, 3 p.m., FS2

• NASCAR, Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series practice, 4:30 p.m., FS1

• NASCAR, Blue Green Vacations Duel 1, 6 p.m., FS1

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Memphis at Cincinnati, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Wichita State at Central Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Winthrop at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Iowa at Indiana, 7 p.m., BTN

• Colorado at Oregon, 8 p.m., ESPN

• Washington at USC, 8 p.m., ESPN2

• Murray State at Austin Peay, 8 p.m., ESPNU

• Arizona at Cal, 9:30 p.m., FS1

• Arizona State at Stanford, 10 p.m., ESPN2

• BYU at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m., ESPNU

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Auburn at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SEC

• Vanderbilt at Texas A&M, 8 pm., SEC

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

• St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational, Texas Tech vs. South Carolina, 11:30 a.m., SEC

• St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational, Kansas vs. Missouri, noon, ESPNU

• St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational, Washington vs. Alabama, 3 p.m., ESPN2

GOLF

• Genesis Invitational, 11 a.m., GOLF

• Genesis Invitational, 1 p.m., GOLF

• Genesis Invitational, 5 p.m., GOLF

• LPGA, ISPS Handa Australian Open, 8 p.m., GOLF

NBA

• LA Clippers at Boston, 7 p.m., TNT

NHL

• Philadelphia at Florida, 6 p.m., NBCSN

• Washington at Colorado, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

• New York Open, 6:30 p.m., TENNIS

Sports on Radio

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

• Florence girls vs. Spain Park, noon, FM-93.9

• Florence boys vs. Mountain Brook, 1:30 p.m., FM-93.9

• Covenant Christian boys vs. Pickens County, 7:30 p.m., FM-93.9

