Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR, Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series practice, 3 p.m., FS2
• NASCAR, Gander RV and Outdoors Truck Series practice, 4:30 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR, Blue Green Vacations Duel 1, 6 p.m., FS1
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Memphis at Cincinnati, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Wichita State at Central Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Winthrop at Gardner-Webb, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Iowa at Indiana, 7 p.m., BTN
• Colorado at Oregon, 8 p.m., ESPN
• Washington at USC, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Murray State at Austin Peay, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Arizona at Cal, 9:30 p.m., FS1
• Arizona State at Stanford, 10 p.m., ESPN2
• BYU at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Auburn at South Carolina, 6 p.m., SEC
• Vanderbilt at Texas A&M, 8 pm., SEC
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational, Texas Tech vs. South Carolina, 11:30 a.m., SEC
• St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational, Kansas vs. Missouri, noon, ESPNU
• St. Pete Clearwater Elite Invitational, Washington vs. Alabama, 3 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• Genesis Invitational, 11 a.m., GOLF
• Genesis Invitational, 1 p.m., GOLF
• Genesis Invitational, 5 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA, ISPS Handa Australian Open, 8 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• LA Clippers at Boston, 7 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Philadelphia at Florida, 6 p.m., NBCSN
• Washington at Colorado, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• New York Open, 6:30 p.m., TENNIS
Sports on Radio
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
• Florence girls vs. Spain Park, noon, FM-93.9
• Florence boys vs. Mountain Brook, 1:30 p.m., FM-93.9
• Covenant Christian boys vs. Pickens County, 7:30 p.m., FM-93.9
