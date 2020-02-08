Sports on TV
Saturday
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Miami at Florida State, 11 a.m., ACCN
• Rhode Island at George Washington, 11 a.m., CBSSN
• LSU at Auburn, 11 a.m., ESPN
• Michigan at Michigan State, 11 a.m., FOX
• Kansas at TCU, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Southern Methodist at Temple, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Kentucky at Tennessee, noon, CBS
• Texas A&M at South Carolina, noon, SECN
• Saint Louis at Dayton, 1 p.m., CBSSN
• West Virginia at Oklahoma, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Purdue at Indiana, 1 p.m., ESPN
• Florida at Ole Miss, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• St. Bonaventure at Duquesne, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN
• Arkansas at Missouri, 2:30 p.m., SECN
• Minnesota at Penn State, 3 p.m., BTN
• South Florida at Memphis, 3 p.m., CBSSN
• Virginia at Louisville, 3 p.m., ESPN
• Texas Tech at Texas, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• Princeton at Columbia, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• St. Joseph's at La Salle, 4 p.m., NBCSN
• Nebraska at Iowa, 5 p.m., BTN
• St. John's at Creighton, 5 p.m., CBSSN
• Duke at North Carolina, 5 p.m., ESPN
• Oklahoma State at Baylor, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• East Carolina at Tulane, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• Stanford at Colorado, 5 p.m., PAC-12N
• Alabama at Georgia, 5 p.m., SECN
• Wake Forest at Syracuse, 7 p.m., ACCN
• San Diego State at Air Force, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Kansas State at Iowa State, 7 p.m., ESPN2
• Fresno State at Nevada, 7 p.m., ESPNU
• Providence at Xavier, 7 p.m., FS1
• California at Utah, 7 p.m., PAC-12N
• Vanderbilt at Mississippi State, 7:30 p.m., SECN
• Boise State at Utah State, 9 p.m., CBSSN
• Gonzaga at St. Mary's, 9 p.m., ESPN
• UCLA at Arizona, 9 p.m., ESPN2
• UC-Irvine at UC-Santa Barbara, 9 p.m., ESPNU
• Southern California at Arizona State, 9 p.m., FS1
• Oregon at Oregon State, 9 p.m., PAC-12N
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Arizona at Portland State, 10 a.m., PAC-12N
GOLF
• PGA TOUR: The AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am, third Round, noon & 2 p.m., GOLF, CBS
• EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Vic Open, Final Round, 7:30 p.m., GOLF
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• UFC 247: Jon Jones, vs. Dominick Reyes, Men's Light Heavyweight, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
NBA
• LA Lakers at Golden State, 7:30 p.m., ABC
NHL
• Ottawa at Winnipeg, 1 p.m., NHLN
• Toronto at Montreal, 7:30 p.m., NHLN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Premier League: Crystal Palace at Everton, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN
• Bundesliga: Fortuna Düsseldorf at VfL Wolfsburg, 8:30 a.m., FS1
• Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Bayer Leverkusen, 11:20 p.m., FS2
• Premier League: Watford at Brighton, 11:30 p.m., NBC
XFL
• Seattle at Washington (D.C.), 2 p.m., ABC
• La Wildcats at Houston, 4 p.m., FOX
Sports on Radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Alabama at Georgia, 5 p.m., FM-93.9
• Liberty at UNA, 3:30 p.m., FM-93.7
