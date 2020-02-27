The Honda Classic is much more than 'The Bear Trap'

The Honda Classic will begin airing at 9 a.m. on the GOLF channel. (RYAN KANG/ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Ryan Kang

Today 

Sports on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

• Delaware at College of Charleston, 5 p.m., CBSSN 

• Wisconsin at Michigan, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Radford at Hampton, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Indiana at Purdue, 6 p.m., FS1

• Illinois at Northwestern, 7 p.m., BTN 

• Louisiana Tech at Western Kentucky, 7 p.m., CBSSN 

• Temple at Wichita State, 7 p.m., ESPN 

• Ohio State at Nebraska, 8 p.m., ESPN2 

• Colorado at California, 8 p.m., PAC-12N 

• St. Mary's at Santa Clara, 9 p.m., CBSSN 

• Arizona at Southern California, 9 p.m., ESPN 

• Oregon State at Oregon, 10 p.m., ESPN2 

• California (Irvine) at California Poly, 10 p.m., ESPNU 

• Arizona State at UCLA, 10 p.m., PAC-12N 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

• Boston College at Louisville, 5 p.m., ACCN 

• Nebraska at Indiana, 5 p.m., BTN 

• Alabama at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., SECN 

• Syracuse at North Carolina State, 7 p.m., ACCN 

• Arkansas at Mississippi State, 8 p.m., SECN 

GOLF 

• PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, First Round, 9 a.m., GOLF 

• PGA Tour: The Honda Classic, First Round 1 p.m., GOLF 

MLB 

• Spring Training: Tampa Bay vs. NY Yankees, noon, MLBN 

• Spring Training: Houston vs. Washington, 5 p.m., MLBN 

NBA 

• Portland at Indiana, 7 p.m., TNT 

•  LA Lakers at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., TNT 

NFL 

• NFL Scouting Combine: Quarterbacks, Wide Receivers, Tight Ends, 3 p.m., 7 p.m., ESPN, NFLN 

NHL

• Dallas at Boston, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

MEN'S SOCCER 

• CONCACAF Champions League: Club Leon at Los Angeles FC, Round of 16, 9 p.m., FS1

• CONCACAF Champions League: Club Deportivo Olimpia at Seattle, Round of 16, FS2 

TENNIS 

• ATP/WTA: Acapulco-ATP/WTA, Santiago-ATP, 2 p.m., TENNIS 

• ATP/WTA: Acapulco-ATP/WTA Quarterfinals & Santiago-ATP Early Rounds, 5 p.m., TENNIS

Sports on Radio 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

• Alabama at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., FM-93.9 

