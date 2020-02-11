Big Ten: No. 9 Maryland vs No. 20 Illinois with high stakes

Michigan State plays Illinois on the road at 8 p.m. on ESPN. [CARLOS OSCORIO/ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Carlos Osorio

Today 

Sports on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

• Penn State at Purdue, 5:30 p.m., BTN 

• Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., ESPN 

• North Carolina State at Syracuse, 6 p.m., ESPN2 

• Mississippi State at Mississippi, 6 p.m., ESPNU 

• Arkansas at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SECN 

• Rhode Island at Dayton, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN 

• North Carolina at Wake Forest, 7 p.m., ACCN 

• Nebraska at Maryland, 7:30 p.m., BTN 

• Michigan State at Illinois, 8 p.m., ESPN

• Notre Dame at Virginia, 8 p.m., ESPN2 

• Oklahoma State at Kansas State, 8 p.m., ESPNU

• Missouri at LSU, 8 p.m., SECN

• Utah State at Colorado State, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN 

• New Mexico at San Diego State, 10 p.m., ESPN2 

NBA 

• LA Clippers at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., TNT 

• Boston at Houston, 8:30 p.m., TNT 

NHL 

• Philadelphia at NY Islanders, 6 p.m., NBCSN 

TENNIS 

• ATP: The New York Open, Early Rounds, 6:30 p.m., TENNIS 

Sports on Radio

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL 

• Brilliant at Covenant Christian sub-regional game, 7 p.m., FM-97.9

