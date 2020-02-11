Today
Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Penn State at Purdue, 5:30 p.m., BTN
• Kentucky at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m., ESPN
• North Carolina State at Syracuse, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Mississippi State at Mississippi, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Arkansas at Tennessee, 6 p.m., SECN
• Rhode Island at Dayton, 6:30 p.m., CBSSN
• North Carolina at Wake Forest, 7 p.m., ACCN
• Nebraska at Maryland, 7:30 p.m., BTN
• Michigan State at Illinois, 8 p.m., ESPN
• Notre Dame at Virginia, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Oklahoma State at Kansas State, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Missouri at LSU, 8 p.m., SECN
• Utah State at Colorado State, 8:30 p.m., CBSSN
• New Mexico at San Diego State, 10 p.m., ESPN2
NBA
• LA Clippers at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., TNT
• Boston at Houston, 8:30 p.m., TNT
NHL
• Philadelphia at NY Islanders, 6 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• ATP: The New York Open, Early Rounds, 6:30 p.m., TENNIS
Sports on Radio
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS BASKETBALL
• Brilliant at Covenant Christian sub-regional game, 7 p.m., FM-97.9
