Kansas outlasts Texas Tech 78-75

Kansas hosts Texas at 8 p.m. today on ESPN. [ORLIN WAGNER/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Orlin Wagner

Sports on TV 

Today

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

• Lafayette College at Bucknell, 6 p.m., CBSSN 

• Norfolk State at Carolina Central, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• North Carolina at Florida State, 6 p.m., ESPN 

• Texas at Kansas, 8 p.m., ESPN 

• Baylor at Kansas State, 8 p.m., ESPN2 

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Indiana at Purdue, 5 p.m., BTN

• Oregon at Connecticut, 6 p.m., ESPN2 

• Georgia at Mississippi State, 6 p.m., SECN

• Michigan State at Maryland, 7 p.m., BTN 

NBA 

• Philadelphia at Miami, 6:30 p.m., NBATV 

• San Antonio at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m., NBATV 

NHL 

• Philadelphia at Detroit, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN 

WOMEN'S SOCCER 

• CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Tournament: Panama vs. Haiti 

Sports on Radio 

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

• Texas at Kansas, 8 p.m., FM-93.9 

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.