Sports on TV
Today
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Lafayette College at Bucknell, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Norfolk State at Carolina Central, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• North Carolina at Florida State, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Texas at Kansas, 8 p.m., ESPN
• Baylor at Kansas State, 8 p.m., ESPN2
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Indiana at Purdue, 5 p.m., BTN
• Oregon at Connecticut, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Georgia at Mississippi State, 6 p.m., SECN
• Michigan State at Maryland, 7 p.m., BTN
NBA
• Philadelphia at Miami, 6:30 p.m., NBATV
• San Antonio at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m., NBATV
NHL
• Philadelphia at Detroit, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF Olympic Qualifying Tournament: Panama vs. Haiti
Sports on Radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Texas at Kansas, 8 p.m., FM-93.9
