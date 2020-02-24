Today
Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Louisville at Florida State, 6 p.m., ESPN
• West Virginia at Texas, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Nebraska at Illinois, 7 p.m., BTN
• Oklahoma State at Kansas, 8 p.m., ESPN
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Duke at North Carolina State, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Baylor at West Virginia, 6 p.m., FS1
• Oregon at Stanford, 8 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
• St. Louis vs. Miami, noon, MLB
• Chicago White Sox at L.A. Dodgers, 7 p.m., MLB
NBA
• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 6 p.m, NBA
• Memphis at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m., NBA
MEN'S SOCCER
• Bundesliga, Union Berlin at Frankfurt, 1:30 p.m., FS2
• Premier League, West Ham at Liverpool, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN
--
Sports on Radio
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Kennesaw State at UNA, 6 p.m., FM-97.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.