No. 11 Auburn hosts No. 18 LSU in Top 25 SEC showdown

Auburn basketball hosts Alabama at 6 p.m. on ESPN 2. [MICHAEL WOODS/ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Michael Woods

Today 

Sports on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Xavier at Butler, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN 

• Creighton at Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m., FS1 

• South Carolina at Georgia, 5:30 p.m., SECN 

• Rutgers at Ohio State, 6 p.m., BTN 

• Alabama at Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPN2 

• Connecticut at Southern Methodist, 6 p.m., ESPNEWS

• George Mason at Virginia Commonwealth, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Louisville at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m., ACCN 

• Providence at St. John's, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN 

• Marquette at Villanova, 7:30 p.m., FS1 

• Florida at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., SECN 

• Michigan at Northwestern, 8 p.m., BTN 

• Iowa State at Oklahoma, 8 p.m., ESPN2 

• Houston at South Florida, 8 p.m., ESPNU 

COLLEGE SOFTBALL 

• Western Carolina at Clemson, 1:30 & 4 p.m., ACCN 

GOLF 

• LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Australian Open, First Round, 8 p.m., GOLF

NBA 

• Milwaukee at Indiana, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

• LA Lakers at Denver, 9 p.m., ESPN 

NHL 

• Montreal at Boston, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN 

• Calgary at Los Angeles, 9 p.m., NBCSN 

TENNIS 

• ATP: The New York Open, Early Rounds, 6:30 p.m., TENNIS

Sports on Radio 

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

• Alabama at Auburn, 6 p.m., FM-93.9

