Today
Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Xavier at Butler, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Creighton at Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• South Carolina at Georgia, 5:30 p.m., SECN
• Rutgers at Ohio State, 6 p.m., BTN
• Alabama at Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Connecticut at Southern Methodist, 6 p.m., ESPNEWS
• George Mason at Virginia Commonwealth, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Louisville at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m., ACCN
• Providence at St. John's, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Marquette at Villanova, 7:30 p.m., FS1
• Florida at Texas A&M, 7:30 p.m., SECN
• Michigan at Northwestern, 8 p.m., BTN
• Iowa State at Oklahoma, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Houston at South Florida, 8 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
• Western Carolina at Clemson, 1:30 & 4 p.m., ACCN
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Australian Open, First Round, 8 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• Milwaukee at Indiana, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
• LA Lakers at Denver, 9 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Montreal at Boston, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
• Calgary at Los Angeles, 9 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• ATP: The New York Open, Early Rounds, 6:30 p.m., TENNIS
Sports on Radio
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Alabama at Auburn, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
