Today
Sports on TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• Loyola Chicago at Indiana State, 5 p.m., CBSSN
• Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m., ACCN
• Villanova at Butler, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• Iowa at Purdue, 6 p.m., BTN
• Iowa State at West Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Georgia at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• South Carolina at Mississippi, 6 p.m., SECN
• Temple at Memphis, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• North Carolina State at Miami, 7:30 p.m., ACCN
• Seton Hall at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m., FS1
• Wisconsin at Minnesota, 8 p.m., BTN
• Wake Forest at Louisville, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Louisiana State at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m., SECN
• Nevada (Las Vegas) at Utah State, 9 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• National Signing Day, 2 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Vic Open, First Round, 10 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• Orlando at Boston, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
• Miami at LA Clippers, 9 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Boston at Chicago, 7 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• USTA: USTA Men's Pro Circuit Dallas, USTA Women's Pro Circuit Midland Early Rounds, 4 p.m., TENNIS
