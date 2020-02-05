Precious Achiuwa Memphis basketball

Precious Achiuwa (55) and the Memphis Tigers host Temple at 7 tonight on the CBS Sports Network. [JIM WEBER/DAILY MEMPHIAN VIA AP]

 Jim Weber

Today

Sports on TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

• Loyola Chicago at Indiana State, 5 p.m., CBSSN

• Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 5:30 p.m., ACCN

• Villanova at Butler, 5:30 p.m., FS1

• Iowa at Purdue, 6 p.m., BTN

• Iowa State at West Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Georgia at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• South Carolina at Mississippi, 6 p.m., SECN

• Temple at Memphis, 7 p.m., CBSSN

• North Carolina State at Miami, 7:30 p.m., ACCN

• Seton Hall at Georgetown, 7:30 p.m., FS1

• Wisconsin at Minnesota, 8 p.m., BTN

• Wake Forest at Louisville, 8 p.m., ESPN2

• Louisiana State at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m., SECN

• Nevada (Las Vegas) at Utah State, 9 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• National Signing Day, 2 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

• EPGA/LPGA Tour: The ISPS Handa Vic Open, First Round, 10 p.m., GOLF

NBA

• Orlando at Boston, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

• Miami at LA Clippers, 9 p.m., ESPN

NHL

• Boston at Chicago, 7 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

• USTA: USTA Men's Pro Circuit Dallas, USTA Women's Pro Circuit Midland Early Rounds, 4 p.m., TENNIS

