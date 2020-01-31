Today
Sports on TV
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Harvard at Penn, 4 p.m., ESPNU
• Akron at Penn State, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
• VCU at Rhode Island, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Bowling Green at Buffalo, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Northern Kentucky at Wisconsin-Green Bay, 8 p.m., ESPNU
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Baylor at Texas, 6 p.m., FS1
• Seton Hall at Georgetown, 6 p.m., FS2
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS
• Arkansas at Missouri, 6 p.m., SEC
• Alabama at LSU, 7:30 p.m., SEC
GOLF
• European Tour, Saudi International, 5:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions, Morocco Champions, 8:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open, 2 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• Dallas at Houston, 7 p.m., ESPN
• Portland at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• Bundesliga, Schalke at Hertha Berlin, 1:20 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• Australian Open, Men's semifinal, 1 p.m., ESPN
Sports on Radio
PREP BASKETBALL
• Hartselle at Florence, 7:30 p.m., FM-93.9
Saturday
Sports on TV
BOWLING
• PBA, Jonesboro Open, 3:30 p.m., FS1
BOXING
• Fight Night, 7 p.m., FS1
• Junior Welterweights, Jose Ramirez vs. Viktor Postal, 9 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Xavier at Seton Hall, 10 a.m., FOX
• Bryant at St. Francis, 11 a.m., CBSSN
• Indiana at Ohio State, 11 a.m., ESPN
• Creighton at Villanova, 11 a.m., FS1
• UConn at Memphis, noon, CBS
• Michigan State at Wisconsin, noon, FOX
• Texas A&M at Georgia, noon, SEC
• Colgate at Holy Cross, 1 p.m., CBSSN
• Kansas State at West Virginia, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• Tennessee at Mississippi State, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Providence at Butler, 1 p.m., FS1
• Missouri at South Carolina, 2:30 p.m., SEC
• Texas Tech at Kansas, 3 p.m., ESPN
• TCU at Baylor, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• Central Florida at South Florida, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• Rutgers at Michigan, 3:30 p.m., BTN
• East Carolina at Temple, 5 p.m., CBSSN
• Kentucky at Auburn, 5 p.m., ESPN
• Houston at Cincinnati, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• Wichita State at Tulsa, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• Arkansas at Alabama, 5 p.m., SEC
• Penn State at Nebraska, 6 p.m., BTN
• UMass at Davidson, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Duke at Syracuse, 7 p.m., ESPN
• Bradley at Loyola Chicago, 7 p.m., ESPN2
• Tulsa at Southern Methodist, 7 p.m., ESPNU
• Florida at Vanderbilt, 7:30 p.m., SEC
• Purdue at Northwestern, 8 p.m., BTN
• Utah State at San Diego State, 9 p.m., CBSSN
• Nevada at Boise State, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Saint Mary's at BYU, 9 p.m., ESPN2
• Colorado at USC, 9:30 p.m., FS1
GOLF
• European Tour, Saudi International, 3:30 a.m., GOLF
• Champions Tour, Morocco Champions, 8 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open, noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour, Waste Management Phoenix Open, 2 p.m., CBS
NBA
• Philadelphia at Boston, 7:30 p.m., ABC
NFL
• The NFL Honors, 7 p.m., FOX
MEN'S SOCCER
• Bundesliga, Bayern Munich at Mainz 05, 8:30 a.m., FS1
• Bundesliga, Union Berlin at Borussia Dortmund, 8:30 a.m., FS2
• Bundesliga, Borussia Monchengladbach at RB Leipzig, 11:20 a.m., FS2
• Premier League, Wolverhampton at Manchester United, 11:30 a.m., NBC
• FIFA International Friendly, Costa Rica vs. US, 2:55 p.m., ESPN News
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• UNA women at Jacksonville, noon, FM-97.1
• UNA men at Jacksonville, 5 p.m., FM-97.1
• Arkansas at Alabama, 5 p.m., FM-93.9
• Kentucky at Auburn, 5 p.m., FM-97.9
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
• Columbia at Florence, 7 p.m., FM-93.9
