Tournament Of Champions Golf

Gary Woodland chips onto the ninth green during the Tournament of Champions pro-am Wednesday at Kapalua Plantation Course in Kapalua, Hawaii. [MATT YORK/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Matt York

Today

Sports on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Liberty At Florida Gulf Coast, 4 p.m., ESPNU

• James Madison at UNC-Wilmington, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN

• Minnesota at Purdue, 6 p.m., BTN

• Illinois at Michigan State, 7 p.m., FS1

• Dayton at La Salle, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

• Oregon at Colorado, 8 p.m., ESPN2

• Jacksonville State at Morehead State, 8 p.m., ESPNU

• UCLA at Washington, 9 p.m., FS1

• Cal at Stanford, 10 p.m., ESPN2

• St. Mary's at San Francisco, 10 p.m., ESPNU

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Birmingham Bowl: Boston College vs. Cincinnati, 2 p.m., ESPN

• Gator Bowl, Indiana vs. Tennessee, 6 p.m., ESPN

GOLF

• PGA Tour, Sentry Tournament of Champions, 5 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

• Under Armour All-America Game, 5 p.m., ESPN2

NBA

• Toronto at Miami, 6:30 p.m., NBA

• Detroit at LA Clippers, 9:30 p.m., NBA TV

MEN'S SOCCER

• Premier League, Sheffield United at Liverpool, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

• ATP Cup, 5 p.m., TENNIS

Sports on Radio

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Alabama at LSU, 7:40 p.m., FM-93.9

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.