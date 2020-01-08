Today
Sports on TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• St. John's at Georgetown, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• Pittsburgh at North Carolina, 6 p.m., ACCN
• Northwestern at Indiana, 6 p.m., BTN
• Davidson at Rhode Island, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Notre Dame at North Carolina State, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Tulsa at Cincinnati, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Mississippi State at Alabama, 6 p.m., SECN
• Seton Hall at Xavier, 7:30 p.m., FS1
• Duke at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m., ACCN
• Illinois at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., BTN
• Tulane at Connecticut, 8 p.m., CBSSN
• Oklahoma at Texas, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Arkansas at Louisiana State, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Vanderbilt at Auburn, 8 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Hong Kong Open, First Round, 10 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• Denver at Dallas, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
• Milwaukee at Golden State, 9 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Washington at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
• Dallas at Los Angeles, 9 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 7 Quarterfinals AND The Auckland Open, and The Brisbane International, Early Rounds, The Shenzhen Open, Quarterfinals, 5 p.m., TENNIS
--
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• Mississippi State at Alabama, 6 p.m. (5 p.m. pregame), FM-93.9
• Vanderbilt at Auburn, 8 p.m., FM-97.9
