MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
• Nebraska at Ohio State, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• Duke at Clemson, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Ole Miss at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Richmond at Davidson, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• LSU at Texas A&M, SEC
• Iowa at Northwestern, 7 p.m., BTN
• VCU at Dayton, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• DePaul at Villanova, 7:30 p.m., FS1
• Kansas at Oklahoma, 8 p.m., ESPN
• Maryland at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• TCU at West Virginia, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Missouri at Mississippi State, 8 p.m., SEC
• Wyoming at Nevada-Reno, 9 p.m., CBSSN
• San Diego State at Fresno State, 10 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour, Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, 1 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• U.S. International Bowl, U.S.. vs. The World, noon, ESPNU
NBA
• Houston at Memphis, 7 p.m., NBA
• Dallas at Golden State, 9:30 p.m., NBA
NHL
• Minnesota at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., NBC
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA Auckland, Adelaide and Hobart early rounds, Australian Open qualifying, 5 p.m., TENNIS
