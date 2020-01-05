Today
Sports on TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• Virginia Commonwealth at George Mason, 11 a.m., NBCSN
• Michigan at Michigan State, 12:30 p.m., CBS
• Davidson at Duquesne, 1 p.m., NBCSN
• Massachusetts at St. Louis, 3 p.m., NBCSN
• St. John's at Xavier, 3:30 p.m., FOX
• Oregon State at Colorado, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• Northwestern at Minnesota, 6:30 p.m., BTN
• Purdue at Illinois, 7 p.m., FS1
• Southern California at Washington, 9 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
• Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, 11 a.m., ACCN
• Rutgers at Purdue, 11 a.m., BTN
• East Carolina at Central Florida, 11 a.m., CBSSN
• Michigan State at Michigan, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Vanderbilt at Florida, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Duke at Louisville, 1 p.m., ACCN
• Iowa at Northwestern, 1 p.m., BTN
• Villanova at St. John's, 1 p.m., CBSSN
• Cincinnati at South Florida, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• Louisiana State at Missouri, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Arkansas at Auburn, 1 p.m., SECN
• Colorado at Oregon State, 2 p.m., PAC-12N
• Notre Dame at Syracuse, 3 p.m., ACCN
• Tennessee at Kentucky, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• Memphis at Houston, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• Mississippi State at Georgia, 3 p.m., SEC
• Utah at Oregon, 4 p.m., PAC-12N
• South Carolina at Alabama, 5 p.m., SECN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Final Round, 5 p.m., GOLF
NFL
• NFC Wild Card Playoff: Minnesota at New Orleans, 12:05 p.m., FOX
• NFC Wild Card Playoff: Seattle at Philadelphia, 3:40 p.m., NBC
NHL
• Florida at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m., NHLN
• Detroit at Chicago, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
• Nashville at Anaheim, 9 p.m., NBCSN
RUGBY
• Premiership: Wasps vs. Northampton, 9 a.m., NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• Serie A: Torino at AS Roma, 1:30 p.m., ESPNEWS
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 4 Group Stage, AND The Shenzhen Open, The Auckland Open, and The Brisbane International, 5 p.m., TENNIS
--
Sports on Radio
NFL
• NFC Wild Card Playoff: Minnesota at New Orleans, Noon (11:30 a.m. pregame), FM-93.9
• NFC Wild Card Playoff: Seattle at Philadelphia, 3:40 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday
Sports on TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• Colgate at Army, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• West Virginia at Oklahoma State, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Southern at Prairie View A&M, 8 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
• Ohio State at Maryland, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Ole Miss at Texas A&M, 6 p.m., SEC
• Illinois at Indiana, 6 p.m., BTN
NHL
• Edmonton at Toronto, 6 p.m., NBCSN
--
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
• Jacksonville at North Alabama, 6 p.m., FM-97.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.