Sports on TV 

Today 

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

• East Carolina at Wichita State, 2 p.m., ESPNU 

• South Florida at SMU, 4 p.m., ESPNU 

• Connecticut at Cincinnatti, 6 p.m., CBSSN

• Marquette at Creighton, 8 p.m., CBSSN 

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 

• The Citrus Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan, noon, ABC 

• The Outback Bowl: Minnesota vs. Auburn, noon, ESPN 

• The Rose Bowl: Oregon vs. Wisconsin, 4 p.m., ESPN, ESPN2 

• The Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Baylor, 7:45 p.m., ESPN, ESPN2 

NBA 

• Portland at New York, 6:30 p.m., NBATV

NHL 

• The Winter Classic: Nashville vs. Dallas, noon, NBC 

MEN'S SOCCER 

• Premier League: Chelsea at Brighton, 6:25 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: Tottenham at Southampton, 8:55 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: Everton at Manchester City, 11:25 a.m., NBCSN

• Premier League: Manchester United at Arsenal, 1:55 p.m., NBCSN

Sports on Radio 

COLLEGE FOOTBALL 

• Citrus Bowl: Alabama vs. Michigan, noon, FM-93.9 

• Rose Bowl: Oregon vs. Wisconsin, (joined in progress), FM-93.9 

• Sugar Bowl: Georgia vs. Baylor, 7:45 p.m., FM-93.9 

