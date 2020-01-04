Today
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• Monster Energy AMA Supercross, 9 p.m., NBCSN
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• North Carolina State at Clemson, 11 a.m., ACCN
• Oklahoma State at Texas Tech, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• Louisiana State at Tennessee, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Indiana at Maryland, 11 a.m., FOX
• Creighton at Butler, 11 a.m., FS1
• Georgia at Memphis, Noon, CBS
• Iowa at Penn State, 1 p.m., BTN
• Long Island-Brooklyn at Mount St. Mary's, 1 p.m., CBSSN
• Florida State at Louisville, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• Connecticut at South Florida, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• Villanova at Marquette, 1 p.m., FOX
• Missouri at Kentucky, 1 p.m., SECN
• Cincinnati at Tulane, 3 p.m., CBSSN
• Notre Dame at Syracuse, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• Mississippi at Wichita State, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• Providence at DePaul, 3 p.m., FS1
• Auburn at Mississippi State, 3:30 p.m., SECN
• Oregon at Utah, 4 p.m., PAC-12N
• Georgia Tech at North Carolina, 5 p.m., ACCN
• Boise State at Nevada (Reno), 5 p.m., CBSSN
• Alabama at Florida, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• Iowa State at Texas Christian, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• UCLA at Washington State, 6 p.m., PAC-12N
• Texas A&M at Arkansas, 6 p.m., SECN
• Duke at Miami, 7 p.m., ESPN
• Texas at Baylor, 7 p.m., ESPN2
• Bradley at Northern Iowa, 7 p.m., ESPNU
• Southern Methodist at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m., SECN
• Arizona State at Arizona, 8:30 p.m., PAC-12N
• San Diego State at Utah State, 9 p.m., CBSSN
• Pepperdine at Gonzaga, 9 p.m., ESPN2
• Air Force at Nevada (Las Vegas), 9 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
• Virginia Commonwealth at Rhode Island, 11 a.m., CBSSN
• Penn State at Wisconsin, 3 p.m., BTN
• Minnesota at Nebraska, 5 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• The Armed Forces Bowl: Southern Mississippi vs. Tulane, 10:30 a.m., ESPN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Third Round, 3 p.m., NBC
• PGA Tour: The Sentry Tournament of Champions, Third Round, 5 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
• The All-American Bowl: East vs. West, Noon, NBC
NFL
• AFC Wild Card Playoff: Buffalo at Houston, 3:35 p.m., ABC and ESPN
• AFC Wild Card Playoff: Tennessee at New England, 7:15 p.m., CBS
NHL
• St. Louis at Vegas, 3 p.m., NHLN
• Pittsburgh at Montreal, 6 p.m., NHLN
RODEO
• PBR: Buckoff at The Garden, 11 a.m., CBS
RUGBY
• PRO14: Glasgow vs. Benetton, 7 a.m., ESPNEWS
• Premiership: Gloucester vs. Bath, 9 a.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• ATP/WTA: The ATP Cup, Day 2 Group Stage, AND The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds, 5 p.m., TENNIS
--
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• North Florida at North Alabama, 3:30 p.m., FM-97.1
• Alabama at Florida, 5 p.m., FM-93.9
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
• North Florida at North Alabama, 1 p.m., FM-97.1
NFL PLAYOFFS
• AFC Wild Card Playoff: Tennessee at New England, 7:15 p.m. (joined in progress), FM-93.9
