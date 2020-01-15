Samir Doughty Auburn basketball

Auburn basketball plays on the road at Alabama at 8 p.m. on ESPN2. [TODD VAN EMST/AUBURN ATHLETICS]

Today 

Sports on TV 

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

• St. Francis at Farleigh Dickinson, 4 p.m., ESPNU

• Boston College at Syracuse, 5:30 p.m., ACCN 

• Seton Hall at Butler, 5:30 p.m., FS1 

• Kentucky at South Carolina, 5:30 p.m., SECN 

• Indiana at Rutgers, 6 p.m., BTN 

• Creighton at Georgetown, 6 p.m., CBSSN 

• Virginia at Florida State, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Tennessee at Georgia, 6 p.m., ESPNU 

• Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 7:30 p.m., ACCN 

• St. John's at Providence, 7:30 p.m., FS1 

• Vanderbilt at Arkansas, 7:30 p.m., SECN 

• Penn State at Minnesota, 8 p.m., BTN 

•  Southern Methodist at Houston, 8 p.m., CBSSN 

• Auburn at Alabama, 8 p.m., ESPN2 

• Wichita State at Temple, 8 p.m,. ESPNU 

• Stanford at UCLA, 9 p.m., PAC-12N

GOLF 

• Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic, Final Round, 12:30 p.m, GOLF 

• Asian Tour: The Singapore Open, First Round, 7 p.m., GOLF 

• EPGA Tour: The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, First Round, 11 p.m., GOLF 

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL 

•  U.S. International Bowl: U.S. vs. The World, noon, ESPNU 

NBA 

• Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., ESPN 

• Portland at Houston, 8:30 p.m., ESPN 

NHL

• Philadelphia at St. Louis, 7 p.m., NBCSN 

TENNIS 

• ATP/WTA: Auckland-ATP, Adelaide-ATP/WTA & Hobart-WTA Quarterfinals; Australian Open Qualifying, 5 p.m., TENNIS 

Sports on Radio 

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL 

• Auburn at Alabama, 8 p.m., FM-93.9 

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.