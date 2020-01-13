Swinney, Orgeron leading evolution in coaching styles

LSU head coach Ed Orgeron, left, and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney pose with the trophy after a news conference for today's College Football Playoff national championship game. The game is on ESPN at 7 p.m. [CHRIS CARLSON/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Chris Carlson

Today

Sports on TV

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

• Boston at Loyola Maryland, 6 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• Championship game, LSU vs. Clemson, 7 p.m., ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN News, ESPNU, SEC

GOLF

• Korn Ferry Tour, Bahamas Great Exuma Open, 1 p.m., GOLF

TENNIS

• Australian Open qualifying, Auckland, Adelaide, Hobart Opens, 5 p.m., TENNIS

--

Sports on Radio

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• National championship, Clemson vs. LSU, 7 p.m., FM-93.9

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.