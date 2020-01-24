Today
Sports on TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• Kent State at Buffalo, 5:30 p.m., CBSSN
• Yale at Brown, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Wisconsin at Purdue, 6 p.m., FS1
• Northern Kentucky at Wright State, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Marquette at Butler, 8 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (WOMEN'S)
• Kentucky at Arkansas, 6 p.m., SECN
• Louisiana State at Florida, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
FIGURE SKATING
• U.S. Championships: Rhythm Dance Competition, 4 p.m., NBCSN
• U.S. Championships: Ladies Free Skate, 7 p.m., NBC
GOLF
• LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, Second Round, 10:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Second Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)
• Bishop Gorman (Nev.) at Coronado (Nev.), 10 p.m., ESPNU
NBA
• LA Clippers at Miami, 7 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• NHL All-Star: Skills Competition, 7 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• Bundesliga: Koln at Borussia Dortmund, 1:20 p.m., FS2
• Liga MX: Club America at Tijuana, 9 p.m., FS2
TENNIS
• The Australian Open: Third Round (taped), Noon, ESPN2
• The Australian Open: Third Round, 6 p.m., TENNIS
• The Australian Open: Third Round, 8 p.m., ESPN2
X GAMES
• X Games Aspen 2020: Freestyle Skiing, Snowboarding, 9:35 p.m., ESPN
Sports on Radio
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)
• Austin at Florence, 7:30 p.m. (7:15 pregame), FM-93.9
Saturday
Sports on TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• Missouri at West Virginia, 11 a.m., ESPN
• Iowa State at Auburn, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Illinois at Michigan, 11 a.m., FS1
• Miami at North Carolina, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• VCU at La Salle, 11 a.m., NBCSN
• Villanova at Providence, Noon, CBS
• Army at Navy, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN
• LSU at Texas, 1 p.m., ESPN
• Mississippi State at Oklahoma, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• Virginia Tech at Boston College, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• St. John's at DePaul, 1 p.m., FS1
• Tennessee at Kansas, 3 p.m., ESPN
• SMU at Memphis, 3 p.m., CBSSN
• Oklahoma State at Texas A&M, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• TCU at Arkansas, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• Ole Miss at Georgia, 4:30 p.m., SECN
• Kentucky at Texas Tech, 5 p.m., ESPN
• Kansas State at Alabama, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• George Mason at Davidson, 5 p.m., CBSSN
• Tulane at East Carolina, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• Baylor at Florida, 7 p.m., ESPN
• New Mexico at Nevada, 7 p.m., CBSSN
• Vanderbilt at South Carolina, 7 p.m., SECN
• UCF at Wichita State, 7 p.m., ESPNU
• Washington at Colorado, 8 p.m., FS1
• Colorado State at Utah State, 9 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
• Army at Navy, 10 a.m., CBSSN
NBA
• Los Angeles Lakers at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m., ABC
NHL
• All-Star Game, 7:15 p.m., NBC
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• Kansas State at Alabama, 5 p.m. (4 p.m. pregame), FM-93.9
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL
• Lauderdale County tournament finals, 6 p.m. (Girls) and 7:45 (Boys), FM-97.9
