Today
Sports on TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• Villanova at St. John's, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• Texas A&M at Tennessee, 5:30 p.m., SECN
• Richmond at Virginia Commonwealth, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Florida State at Virginia, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Mississippi State at Florida, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Michigan at Nebraska, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Virginia Tech at Miami, 7 p.m., ACCN
• Purdue at Rutgers, 7 p.m., BTN
• Georgia at Missouri, 7:30 p.m., SECN
• Butler at Georgetown, 8 p.m., CBSSN
• Pittsburgh at Duke, 8 p.m., ESPN
• Auburn at Mississippi, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Utah State at Wyoming, 10 p.m., ESPNU
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
• Iowa State at Baylor, 7:30 p.m., FS1
NBA
• Boston at Miami, 6:30 p.m., TNT
TENNIS
• The Australian Open: Quarterfinals (taped), 1 p.m., ESPN2
• The Australian Open: Quarterfinals, 6 p.m., TENNIS
• The Australian Open: Quarterfinals, 8 p.m., ESPN2
--
Sports on Radio
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOYS)
• James Clemens at Florence, 7:30 p.m. (7:15 pregame), FM-93.9
