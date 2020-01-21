Today
Sports on TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• Butler at Villanova, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Georgia at Kentucky, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Kansas State at Kansas, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• Illinois at Purdue, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Maryland at Northwestern, 6 p.m., FS1
• Florida at Louisiana State, 6 p.m., SECN
• Nebraska at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., BTN
• Virginia Commonwealth at St. Joseph's, 8 p.m., CBSSN
• Miami at Duke, 8 p.m., ESPN
• Texas A&M at Missouri, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• St. John's at Marquette, 8 p.m., FS1
• Mississippi at Tennessee, 8 p.m., SECN
• Wyoming at San Diego State, 10 p.m., CBSSN
• Air Force at Utah State, 10 p.m., ESPNU
GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, Third Round, 1 p.m., GOLF
NHL
• Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• Premier League: Arsenal at Chelsea, 1:25 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• The Australian Open: First Round, Melbourne, Australia (taped), 1 p.m., ESPN2
• The Australian Open: Second Round, 6 p.m., TENNIS
• The Australian Open: Second Round, 8 p.m., ESPN2
