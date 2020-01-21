Ashton Hagans Kentucky basketball

Ashton Hagans (0) and the Kentucky Wildcats host Georgia at 6 p.m. tonight on ESPN. [SEAN RAYFORD/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Sean Rayford

Today

Sports on TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

• Butler at Villanova, 6 p.m., CBSSN

• Georgia at Kentucky, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Kansas State at Kansas, 6 p.m., ESPN2

• Illinois at Purdue, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Maryland at Northwestern, 6 p.m., FS1

• Florida at Louisiana State, 6 p.m., SECN

• Nebraska at Wisconsin, 8 p.m., BTN

• Virginia Commonwealth at St. Joseph's, 8 p.m., CBSSN

• Miami at Duke, 8 p.m., ESPN

• Texas A&M at Missouri, 8 p.m., ESPNU

• St. John's at Marquette, 8 p.m., FS1

• Mississippi at Tennessee, 8 p.m., SECN

• Wyoming at San Diego State, 10 p.m., CBSSN

• Air Force at Utah State, 10 p.m., ESPNU

GOLF

• Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, Third Round, 1 p.m., GOLF

NHL

• Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• Premier League: Arsenal at Chelsea, 1:25 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

• The Australian Open: First Round, Melbourne, Australia (taped), 1 p.m., ESPN2

• The Australian Open: Second Round, 6 p.m., TENNIS

• The Australian Open: Second Round, 8 p.m., ESPN2

