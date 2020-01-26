Today
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• IMSA: The Rolex 24, 11 a.m., NBC
• Monster Energy AMA Supercross: Round 4 (taped), 1 p.m., NBCSN
BOWLING
• PBA: The Oklahoma Open, 1 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• Tulsa at Connecticut, 11 a.m., CBSSN
• Maryland at Indiana, Noon, CBS
• South Florida at Houston, 1 p.m., CBSSN
• Michigan State at Minnesota, 2 p.m., FOX
• San Diego State at Nevada (Las Vegas), 3 p.m., CBSSN
• Loyola Chicago at Northern Iowa, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• Xavier at Creighton, 3 p.m., FS1
• UCLA at Oregon, 4 p.m., FOX
• Stanford at California, 5 p.m., ESPNU
• Ohio State at Northwestern, 5:30 p.m., BTN
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
• Fordham at Dayton, 11 a.m., ESPNU
• Xavier at Providence, Noon, FS2
• Louisiana State at Tennessee, Noon, SECN
• Penn State at Purdue, 1 p.m., BTN
• Temple at Cincinnati, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• South Carolina at Georgia, 2 p.m., SECN
• Michigan State at Iowa, 3 p.m., BTN
• Oregon at Oregon State, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• Mississippi at Mississippi State, 4 p.m., SECN
• St. John's at Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• West Virginia at Texas Christian, 7:30 p.m., FS1
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
• The Hulu Bowl: Team Kai vs. Team Aina, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (MEN'S)
• Ohio State at Penn State, 11 a.m., BTN
FIGURE SKATING
• U.S. Championships: Men's Free Skate, 2 p.m., NBC
• European Championships: Ladies Free Skate (taped), 8 p.m., NBCSN
GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, Noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, 2 p.m., CBS
• LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, Final Round, 2 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• Boston at New Orleans, 5 p.m., ESPN
NFL
3 p.m.
ABC — NFL Pro Bowl: NFC All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars, 2 p.m., ABC and ESPN
RODEO
• PBR: The Wrangler Long Live Cowboys Classic, 11 a.m., CBS
• PBR: The Wrangler Long Live Cowboys Classic, 5 p.m., CBSSN
SKIING
• FIS Alpine World Cup: Women's Super G Competition (taped), 11:30 a.m., NBCSN
• FIS Jumping World Cup: Men's Individual Competition (taped), 10 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• Bundesliga: TSG Hoffenheim at Werder Bremen, 8:30 a.m., FS1
• Serie A: Lazio at AS Roma, 10:55 a.m., ESPN2
• Bundesliga: Fortuna Dusseldorf at Bayer Leverkusen, 11 a.m., FS1
TENNIS
• The Australian Open: Round-of-16 (taped), 8 a.m., ESPN2
• The Australian Open: Round-of-16, 6 p.m., TENNIS
• The Australian Open: Round-of-16, 8 p.m., ESPN2
X GAMES
• X Games Aspen 2020: Snowmobiling, Snowboarding, Freestyle Skiing, 1 p.m., ESPN2
• X Games Aspen 2020: Snowboarding, Freestyle Skiing, Snow Bike, 7:30 p.m., ESPN
--
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
• Vanderbilt at Alabama, 2 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Monday
Sports on TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• North Carolina at N.C. State, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Lehigh at American, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Florida A&M at Norfolk State, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Wisconsin at Iowa, 6:30 p.m., BTN
• Kansas at Oklahoma State, 8 p.m., ESPN
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
• Auburn at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SECN
--
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)
• North Alabama at Kennesaw State, 6 p.m., FM-97.1
