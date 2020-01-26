Rory McIlroy

Rory McIlroy will look to make a move in today's final round of the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines in San Diego. The round will be televised on the Golf Channel and CBS. [DENIS POROY/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

Today

Sports on TV

AUTO RACING

• IMSA: The Rolex 24, 11 a.m., NBC

• Monster Energy AMA Supercross: Round 4 (taped), 1 p.m., NBCSN

BOWLING

• PBA: The Oklahoma Open, 1 p.m., FS1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

• Tulsa at Connecticut, 11 a.m., CBSSN

• Maryland at Indiana, Noon, CBS

• South Florida at Houston, 1 p.m., CBSSN

• Michigan State at Minnesota, 2 p.m., FOX

• San Diego State at Nevada (Las Vegas), 3 p.m., CBSSN

• Loyola Chicago at Northern Iowa, 3 p.m., ESPNU

• Xavier at Creighton, 3 p.m., FS1

• UCLA at Oregon, 4 p.m., FOX

• Stanford at California, 5 p.m., ESPNU

• Ohio State at Northwestern, 5:30 p.m., BTN

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

• Fordham at Dayton, 11 a.m., ESPNU

• Xavier at Providence, Noon, FS2

• Louisiana State at Tennessee, Noon, SECN

• Penn State at Purdue, 1 p.m., BTN

• Temple at Cincinnati, 1 p.m., ESPNU

• South Carolina at Georgia, 2 p.m., SECN

• Michigan State at Iowa, 3 p.m., BTN

• Oregon at Oregon State, 3 p.m., ESPN2

• Mississippi at Mississippi State, 4 p.m., SECN

• St. John's at Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m., FS1

• West Virginia at Texas Christian, 7:30 p.m.,  FS1

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

• The Hulu Bowl: Team Kai vs. Team Aina, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN

COLLEGE GYMNASTICS (MEN'S)

• Ohio State at Penn State, 11 a.m., BTN

FIGURE SKATING

• U.S. Championships: Men's Free Skate, 2 p.m., NBC

• European Championships: Ladies Free Skate (taped), 8 p.m., NBCSN

GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, Noon, GOLF

• PGA Tour: The Farmers Insurance Open, Final Round, 2 p.m., CBS

• LPGA Tour: The Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio, Final Round, 2 p.m., GOLF

NBA

• Boston at New Orleans, 5 p.m., ESPN

NFL

3 p.m.

ABC — NFL Pro Bowl: NFC All-Stars vs. AFC All-Stars, 2 p.m., ABC and ESPN

RODEO

• PBR: The Wrangler Long Live Cowboys Classic, 11 a.m., CBS

• PBR: The Wrangler Long Live Cowboys Classic, 5 p.m., CBSSN

SKIING

• FIS Alpine World Cup: Women's Super G Competition (taped), 11:30 a.m., NBCSN

• FIS Jumping World Cup: Men's Individual Competition (taped), 10 p.m., NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• Bundesliga: TSG Hoffenheim at Werder Bremen, 8:30 a.m., FS1

• Serie A: Lazio at AS Roma, 10:55 a.m., ESPN2

• Bundesliga: Fortuna Dusseldorf at Bayer Leverkusen, 11 a.m., FS1

TENNIS

• The Australian Open: Round-of-16 (taped), 8 a.m., ESPN2

• The Australian Open: Round-of-16, 6 p.m., TENNIS

• The Australian Open: Round-of-16, 8 p.m., ESPN2

X GAMES

• X Games Aspen 2020: Snowmobiling, Snowboarding, Freestyle Skiing, 1 p.m., ESPN2

• X Games Aspen 2020: Snowboarding, Freestyle Skiing, Snow Bike, 7:30 p.m., ESPN

Sports on Radio

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

• Vanderbilt at Alabama, 2 p.m., FM-93.9

Monday

Sports on TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

• North Carolina at N.C. State, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Lehigh at American, 6 p.m., CBSSN

• Florida A&M at Norfolk State, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Wisconsin at Iowa, 6:30 p.m., BTN

• Kansas at Oklahoma State, 8 p.m., ESPN

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

• Auburn at Kentucky, 6 p.m., SECN

Sports on Radio

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

• North Alabama at Kennesaw State, 6 p.m., FM-97.1

