Today
Sports on TV
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• Georgetown at Xavier, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• Penn State at Michigan, 6 p.m., BTN
• St. Bonaventure at Dayton, 6 p.m., CBSSN
• Syracuse at Notre Dame, 6 p.m., ESPN2
• South Carolina at Auburn, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Arkansas at Mississippi State, 6 p.m., SECN
• Providence at Seton Hall, 7:30 p.m., FS1
• Rutgers at Iowa, 8 p.m., BTN
• Creighton at DePaul, 8 p.m., CBSSN
• Memphis at Tulsa, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Alabama at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m., SECN
• Nevada (Las Vegas) at Nevada (Reno), 10 p.m., CBSSN
GOLF
• Korn Ferry Tour: The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic, Final Round, 12:30 p.m., GOLF
• EPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Desert Classic, First Round, 10 p.m., GOLF
NBA
• Philadelphia at Toronto, 6 p.m., ESPN
• San Antonio at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
NHL
• Detroit at Minnesota, 7 p.m., NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• Premier League: Burnley at Manchester United, 2:15 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• The Australian Open: Second Round, Melbourne, Australia (taped), 1 p.m., ESPN2
• The Australian Open: Second Round, 6 p.m., TENNIS
• The Australian Open: Second Round, 8 p.m., ESPN2
--
Sports on Radio
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
• Alabama at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m. (7 p.m. pregame), FM-93.9
