Today
Sports on TV
CYCLING
• Tour De France: Stage 5, 105 miles, Saint-Die-des-Vosges to Colmar, France, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
ESPYS
• The 2019 ESPYS: The 27th annual event, 7 p.m., ABC
GOLF
• European Tour Golf: The Scottish Open, first round, 4:30 a.m. Thursday, GOLF
NBA
• Summer League: Philadelphia vs. Detroit, 2 p.m., NBA
• Summer League: Dallas vs. Croatia, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Summer League: Charlotte vs. Chicago, 4 p.m., NBA
• Summer League: Brooklyn vs. Orlando, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Summer League: Minnesota vs. Miami, 6 p.m., NBA
• Summer League: New Orleans vs. Cleveland, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Summer League: San Antonio vs. Phoenix, 8 p.m., NBA
• Summer League: New York vs. LA Lakers, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Summer League: China vs. Milwaukee, 10 p.m., NBA
• Summer League: Denver vs. Golden State, 10:30 p.m., ESPNU
POKER
• World Series of Poker: Day 6 action from the 50th No-Limit Hold'em Main Event, 7 p.m., ESPN
• World Series of Poker: Day 6 action from the 50th No-Limit Hold'em Main Event, 10:30 p.m., ESPN2
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• Club Friendly: Boca Juniors at Tijuana, 10 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• Wimbledon: Gentlemen's Quarterfinals, Centre Court, 7 a.m., ESPN
• Wimbledon: Gentlemen's Quarterfinals, No. 1 Court, 7 a.m., ESPN2
• Wimbledon: Gentlemen's Quarterfinals, Centre Court, 11 a.m., ESPN
WNBA
• Connecticut at Atlanta, 10 a.m., NBA
• Minnesota at Chicago, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.