Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns the ball to Ugo Humbert of France in a Wimbledon men's singles match Monday in London. Djokovic faces Belgium's David Goffin on Wednesday in the quarterfinals. [KIRSTY WIGGLESWORTH/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Kirsty Wigglesworth

Sports on TV

CYCLING

• Tour De France: Stage 5, 105 miles, Saint-Die-des-Vosges to Colmar, France, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN

ESPYS

• The 2019 ESPYS: The 27th annual event, 7 p.m., ABC

GOLF

• European Tour Golf: The Scottish Open, first round, 4:30 a.m. Thursday, GOLF

NBA

• Summer League: Philadelphia vs. Detroit, 2 p.m., NBA

• Summer League: Dallas vs. Croatia, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

• Summer League: Charlotte vs. Chicago, 4 p.m., NBA

• Summer League: Brooklyn vs. Orlando, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU

• Summer League: Minnesota vs. Miami, 6 p.m., NBA

• Summer League: New Orleans vs. Cleveland, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Summer League: San Antonio vs. Phoenix, 8 p.m., NBA

• Summer League: New York vs. LA Lakers, 8:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Summer League: China vs. Milwaukee, 10 p.m., NBA

• Summer League: Denver vs. Golden State, 10:30 p.m., ESPNU

POKER

• World Series of Poker: Day 6 action from the 50th No-Limit Hold'em Main Event, 7 p.m., ESPN

• World Series of Poker: Day 6 action from the 50th No-Limit Hold'em Main Event, 10:30 p.m., ESPN2

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• Club Friendly: Boca Juniors at Tijuana, 10 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• Wimbledon: Gentlemen's Quarterfinals, Centre Court, 7 a.m., ESPN

• Wimbledon: Gentlemen's Quarterfinals, No. 1 Court, 7 a.m., ESPN2

• Wimbledon: Gentlemen's Quarterfinals, Centre Court, 11 a.m., ESPN

WNBA

• Connecticut at Atlanta, 10 a.m., NBA

• Minnesota at Chicago, 7:30 p.m., CBSSN

