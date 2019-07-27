SPORTS ON TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula One, The German Grand Prix qualifying, 7:55 a.m., ESPNU
• NASCAR Monster Energy Series, practice, 8 a.m., NBCSN
• NASCAR Monster Energy Series, final practice, 10 a.m., NBCSN
• NASCAR Xfinity qualifying, 11 a.m., NBCSN
• NASCAR Truck series Gander RV 150, noon, FOX
• IndyCar racing qualifying, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN
• NASCAR Monster Energy Series, qualifying, 3 p.m., NBCSN
• NASCAR Xfinity U.S. Cellular 250, 4 p.m., NBCSN
BIG3 BASKETBALL
• Teams TBD, 8 p.m., CBSSN
BOXING
• Showtime Championship Boxing, Davis vs. Nunez, 8 p.m., SHO
GOLF
• LPGA, Evian Championship, 5 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions, The Senior Open Championship, 8:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour, WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, 11 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour, WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, 1 p.m., CBS
• USGA Girls junior Championship, 1 p.m., FS1
• PGA Tour, Barracuda Championship, 6 p.m., GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
• Premier Girls Fastpitch, 18U national championship, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• UFC prelims, 7 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• NY Yankees at Boston, 3 p.m., FS1
• Houston at St. Louis, 6 p.m., FS1
• Atlanta at Philadephia, 6 p.m., Fox Sports South
• Texas at Oakland or Baltimore at L.A. Angels, 8 p.m., MLB
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
• Day 4, 9 a.m., ESPNU
• Day 4, noon., ESPNU
MEN'S SOCCER
• Club Friendly, Vissel Kobe at FC Barcelona, 4 a.m., ESPN
• UEFA 19U, Teams TBD, 11:20 a.m., ESPN News
• MLS, L.A. Galaxy at Portland, 9:30 p.m., FS1
TBT
• 3 games beginning at 11 a.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• WTT, Springfield at Washington, 5 p.m., CBSSN
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB
• Braves at Phillies, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
