TODAY
SPORTS ON TV
CYCLING
• Tour de France, Stage 3, 5:30 a.m., NBCSN
MLB
• Home Run Derby, 7 p.m., ESPN, ESPN2
NBA
• Summer League, Philadelphia vs. Oklahoma City, 2 p.m., ESPNU
• Summer League, Sacramento vs. Dallas, 2:30 p.m., NBA
• Summer League, Detroit vs. Indiana, 4 p.m., ESPNU
• Summer League, Washington vs. Brooklyn, 4:30 p.m., NBA
• Summer League, Toronto vs. San Antonio, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Summer League, Cleveland vs. Boston, 6:30 p.m., NBA
• Summer League, Minnesota vs. Milwaukee, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Summer League, New Orleans vs. Chicago, 8:30 p.m., NBA
• Summer League, Charlotte vs. China, 10 p.m., ESPNU
• Summer League, Golden State vs. L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m., NBA
POKER
• World Series of Poker, Day 4, 9 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• Wimbledon, Round of 16, 5 a.m., ESPN2
• Wimbledon, Round of 16, Centre Court, 7 a.m., ESPN
• Wimbledon, Round of 16, 10 a.m., ESPN2
• Wimbledon, Round of 16, Centre Court, 11 a.m., ESPN
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB
• Home Run Derby, 7 p.m., FM-93.9
