15-year-old Wimbledon sensation Coco Gauff headlines Week 2

The Wimbledon Tennis Championships resume today on ESPN and ESPN2 at 5 a.m. today. [BEN CURTIS/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Kirsty Wigglesworth

CYCLING

• Tour de France, Stage 3, 5:30 a.m., NBCSN

MLB

• Home Run Derby, 7 p.m., ESPN, ESPN2

NBA

• Summer League, Philadelphia vs. Oklahoma City, 2 p.m., ESPNU

• Summer League, Sacramento vs. Dallas, 2:30  p.m., NBA

• Summer League, Detroit vs. Indiana, 4 p.m., ESPNU

• Summer League, Washington vs. Brooklyn, 4:30  p.m., NBA

• Summer League, Toronto vs. San Antonio, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Summer League, Cleveland vs. Boston, 6:30  p.m., NBA

• Summer League, Minnesota vs. Milwaukee, 8 p.m., ESPNU

• Summer League, New Orleans vs. Chicago, 8:30  p.m., NBA

• Summer League, Charlotte vs. China, 10 p.m., ESPNU

• Summer League, Golden State vs. L.A. Lakers, 10:30  p.m., NBA

POKER

• World Series of Poker, Day 4, 9 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

• Wimbledon, Round of 16, 5 a.m., ESPN2

• Wimbledon, Round of 16, Centre Court, 7 a.m., ESPN

• Wimbledon, Round of 16, 10 a.m., ESPN2

• Wimbledon, Round of 16, Centre Court, 11 a.m., ESPN

MLB

• Home Run Derby, 7 p.m., FM-93.9

