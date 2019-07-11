Today
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: The Buckle Up in Your Truck 225, 6:30 p.m., FS1
CYCLING
• Tour de France: Stage 6, 98 miles, Mulhouse to La Planche des Belles Filles, France, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN
GOLF
• European Tour Golf: The Scottish Open, first round, 4:30 a.m., GOLF
• European Tour Golf: The Scottish Open, first round, 8:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions Golf: Senior Players Championship, first round, 12:30 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The John Deere Classic, first round, 3 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour Golf: The Marathon Classic, first round, 6:30 p.m., GOLF
• European Tour Golf: The Scottish Open, second round, 4:30 a.m. Friday, GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
• GEICO City Series: Teams TBD, third-place game, 2 p.m., ESPNU
• GEICO City Series: Teams TBD, championship game, 5 p.m., ESPNU
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• Professional Fighters League: women's lightweights and men's welterweights, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
• Houston at Texas, 7 p.m., ESPN
NBA BASKETBALL
• Summer League: Toronto vs. Indiana, 5 p.m., NBA
• Summer League: Washington vs. Atlanta, 5:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Summer League: Portland vs. Oklahoma City, 7 p.m., NBA
• Summer League: Houston vs. Utah, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Summer League: Sacramento vs. LA Clippers, 9 p.m., NBA
• Summer League: Memphis vs. Boston, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• Wimbledon: E. Svitolina vs. S. Halep and S. Williams vs. B. Strycova, Ladies' Semifinals, 7 a.m., ESPN
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Houston at Texas, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
