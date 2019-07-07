TODAY
SPORTS ON TV
AUTO RACING
• The Mobil 1 Sports Car Grand Prix, noon,. NBC
• NHRA New England Nationals, noon, FS1
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
• FIVB World Championships, men's gold medal match, noon. 1 p.m.
BIG3 BASKETBALL
• Week 3, noon, CBS
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• Valley Baseball League All-Star Game, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
CYCLING
• Tour de France, stage 12, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN
GOLF
• European Tour, The Irish Open, 6 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour, The 3M Open, noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour, The 3M Open, 2 p.m., CBS
• LPGA Tour, Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, 4:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
• Sirius XM All-Star Futures Game, 6 p.m., MLB
MLB
• N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, noon, TBS
• Miami at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m., Fox Sports South
NBA
• Summer League, San Antonio vs. Charlotte, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Summer League, Brooklyn vs. Croatia, 3 p.m., NBA
• Summer League, Minnesota vs. Atlanta, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2
• Summer League, Denver vs. Orlando, 5 p.m., NBA
• Summer League, Chicago vs. Cleveland, 6:30 p.m., ESPN
• Summer League, Utah vs. Miami, 7 p.m., NBA
• Summer League, New York vs. Phoenix, 8:30 p.m., ESPN
• Summer League, Houston vs. Portland, 9 p.m., NBA
• Summer League, Memphis vs. L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m., ESPN2
POKER
• World Series of Poker, Day 3, 1:30 p.m., ESPN
MEN'S SOCCER
• MLS, New York at Atlanta, 1 p.m., FOX
• MLS, Portland at New York City FC, 5:30 p.m., FS1
• CONCACAF Gold Cup, Mexico vs. U.S., 8 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• FIFA World Cup, U.S. vs. Netherlands, 10 a.m., FOX
SOFTBALL
• International Cup, Teams TBD, 11 a.m. ESPN2
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
• FIVB Nation's League, Teams TBD, 5 p.m., NBCSN
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB
• Marlins at Braves, 12:20 p.m., FM-93.9
MONDAY
SPORTS ON TV
CYCLING
• Tour de France, Stage 3, 5:30 a.m., NBCSN
MLB
• Home Run Derby, 7 p.m., ESPN, ESPN2
NBA
• Summer League, Teams TBD, 2 p.m., ESPNU
• Summer League, Teams TBD, 4 p.m., ESPN2
• Summer League, Teams TBD, 6 p.m., ESPNU
• Summer League, Teams TBD, 8 p.m., ESPNU
• Summer League, Teams TBD, 10 p.m., ESPNU
POKER
• World Series of Poker, Day 4, 9 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• Wimbledon, Round of 16, 5 a.m., ESPN2
• Wimbledon, Round of 16, Centre Court, 7 a.m., ESPN
• Wimbledon, Round of 16, 10 a.m., ESPN2
• Wimbledon, Round of 16, Centre Court, 11 a.m., ESPN
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB
• Home Run Derby, 7 p.m., FM-93.9
