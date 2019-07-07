US looks to complete its French summer with a final win

Megan Rapinoe and the U.S. women's soccer team play the Netherlands today at 10 a.m. on FOX for the Women's World Cup championship. [FRANCOIS MORI/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Francois Mori

TODAY

SPORTS ON TV

AUTO RACING

• The Mobil 1 Sports Car Grand Prix, noon,. NBC

• NHRA New England Nationals, noon, FS1

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

• FIVB World Championships, men's gold medal match, noon. 1 p.m.

BIG3 BASKETBALL

• Week 3, noon, CBS

COLLEGE BASEBALL

• Valley Baseball League All-Star Game, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

CYCLING

• Tour de France, stage 12, 7:30 a.m., NBCSN

GOLF

• European Tour, The Irish Open, 6 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour, The 3M Open, noon, GOLF

• PGA Tour, The 3M Open, 2 p.m., CBS

• LPGA Tour, Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, 4:30 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• America's Day at the Races, 11:30 a.m., FS2

MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

• Sirius XM All-Star Futures Game, 6 p.m., MLB

MLB

• N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, noon, TBS

• Miami at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m., Fox Sports South

NBA

• Summer League, San Antonio vs. Charlotte, 2:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Summer League, Brooklyn vs. Croatia, 3 p.m., NBA

• Summer League, Minnesota vs. Atlanta, 4:30 p.m., ESPN2

• Summer League, Denver vs. Orlando, 5 p.m., NBA

• Summer League, Chicago vs. Cleveland, 6:30 p.m., ESPN

• Summer League, Utah vs. Miami, 7 p.m., NBA

• Summer League, New York vs. Phoenix, 8:30 p.m., ESPN

• Summer League, Houston vs. Portland, 9 p.m., NBA

• Summer League, Memphis vs. L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m., ESPN2

POKER

• World Series of Poker, Day 3, 1:30 p.m., ESPN

MEN'S SOCCER

• MLS, New York at Atlanta, 1 p.m., FOX

• MLS, Portland at New York City FC, 5:30 p.m., FS1

• CONCACAF Gold Cup, Mexico vs. U.S., 8 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• FIFA World Cup, U.S. vs. Netherlands, 10 a.m., FOX

SOFTBALL

• International Cup, Teams TBD, 11 a.m. ESPN2

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

• FIVB Nation's League, Teams TBD, 5 p.m., NBCSN

SPORTS ON RADIO

MLB

• Marlins at Braves, 12:20 p.m., FM-93.9

--

MONDAY

SPORTS ON TV

CYCLING

• Tour de France, Stage 3, 5:30 a.m., NBCSN

MLB

• Home Run Derby, 7 p.m., ESPN, ESPN2

NBA

• Summer League, Teams TBD, 2 p.m., ESPNU

• Summer League, Teams TBD, 4 p.m., ESPN2

• Summer League, Teams TBD, 6 p.m., ESPNU

• Summer League, Teams TBD, 8 p.m., ESPNU

• Summer League, Teams TBD, 10 p.m., ESPNU

POKER

• World Series of Poker, Day 4, 9 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

• Wimbledon, Round of 16, 5 a.m., ESPN2

• Wimbledon, Round of 16, Centre Court, 7 a.m., ESPN

• Wimbledon, Round of 16, 10 a.m., ESPN2

• Wimbledon, Round of 16, Centre Court, 11 a.m., ESPN

SPORTS ON RADIO

MLB

• Home Run Derby, 7 p.m., FM-93.9

