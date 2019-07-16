Today
Sports on TV
BOWLING
• PBA: Summer League Quarterfinals, 6 p.m., FS1
• PBA: Summer League Quarterfinals, 8 p.m., FS1
DIVING
• FINA World Championships: women's 3m sycnronized springboard final (taped), 10 a.m., NBCSN
MLB
• Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia OR Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m., MLB
• Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
POKER
• World Series of Poker: Conclusion of the 50th No-Limit Hold'em Main Event, 8 p.m., ESPN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• International Champions Cup: Fiorentina vs. Guadalajara, 8 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• WTT: Orlando at Springfield Lasers, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m. (6:05 pregame), FM-93.9
