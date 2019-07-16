Atlanta Braves baseball

Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (right) celebrates with Matt Joyce and Ronald Acuna Jr. at home plate after hitting a three-run home run during the eighth inning Sunday in San Diego. The division-leading Braves are now in a three-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers. (AP Photo/Kelvin Kuo)

 Kelvin Kuo

Today

Sports on TV

BOWLING

• PBA: Summer League Quarterfinals, 6 p.m., FS1

• PBA: Summer League Quarterfinals, 8 p.m., FS1

DIVING

• FINA World Championships: women's 3m sycnronized springboard final (taped), 10 a.m., NBCSN

MLB

• Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia OR Toronto at Boston, 6 p.m., MLB

• Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast

POKER

• World Series of Poker: Conclusion of the 50th No-Limit Hold'em Main Event, 8 p.m., ESPN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• International Champions Cup: Fiorentina vs. Guadalajara, 8 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

• WTT: Orlando at Springfield Lasers, 6 p.m., CBSSN

--

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m. (6:05 pregame), FM-93.9

