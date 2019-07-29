Today
Sports on TV
MLB
• Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m., ESPN, Fox Sports Southeast
• Baltimore at San Diego OR Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado (joined in progress), 9 p.m., MLB
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
• From Peru, 8:30 a.m., ESPNU
• From Peru, 1 p.m., ESPNU
• From Peru, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU
POKER
• U.S. Poker Open: Episode 1, 7 p.m., NBCSN
• U.S. Poker Open: Episode 2, 8 p.m., NBCSN
• U.S. Poker Open: Episode 3, 9 p.m., NBCSN
TENNIS
• WTT: Springfield at New York, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m., FM-93.9
