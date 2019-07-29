Realmuto's grand slam helps Phillies top Braves, avoid sweep

Atlanta opens a key three-game series today against Washington at 6 p.m. on Fox Sports Southeast and ESPN. CHRIS SZAGOLA/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Chris Szagola

Today

Sports on TV

MLB

• Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m., ESPN, Fox Sports Southeast

• Baltimore at San Diego OR Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado (joined in progress), 9 p.m., MLB

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

• From Peru, 8:30 a.m., ESPNU

• From Peru, 1 p.m., ESPNU

• From Peru, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU

POKER

• U.S. Poker Open: Episode 1, 7 p.m., NBCSN

• U.S. Poker Open: Episode 2, 8 p.m., NBCSN

• U.S. Poker Open: Episode 3, 9 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

• WTT: Springfield at New York, 6 p.m., CBSSN

--

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m., FM-93.9

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.