Ronald Acuna, Jr. Braves

Ronald Acuna Jr. and the Atlanta Braves wrap up a three-game series Sunday at Philadelphia and then start another important three-game series at Washington on Monday. [CHRIS SZAGOLA/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Chris Szagola

Today

Sports on TV

AUTO RACING

• Formula One: The German Grand Prix, 8:05 a.m., ESPN

• NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Gander RV 400, 2 p.m., NBCSN

• IndyCar Racing: The Honda Indy 200 at Mid-Ohio, 3 p.m., NBC

• NHRA Drag Racing: NHRA Sonoma Nationals, 4 p.m., FOX

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

• AVP Hermosa Beach Open: Day 4, 7 p.m. (taped), NBCSN

CYCLING

• Tour de France: Stage 21, 79 miles, Rambouillet to the Champs-Elysees, France, 11:30 a.m., NBCSN

• Tour de France: Stage 21, 79 miles, Rambouillet to the Champs-Elysees, France, 1 p.m., NBC

• UCI BMX World Championships (taped), 8:30 p.m., NBCSN

GOLF

• LPGA Tour Golf: The Evian Championship, final round, 5 a.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour Golf: The Evian Championship, final round, 8 a.m., CNBC

• PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Open Championship, final round, 8:30 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, final round, 11 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Champions Golf: The Senior Open Championship, final round, 11 a.m., NBC

• PGA Tour Golf: The WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, final round, 1 p.m., CBS

• PGA Tour Golf: The Barracuda Championship, final round, 4 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• Saratoga Live, Noon, FS2

LACROSSE (WOMEN'S)

• WPLL: Teams TBD, Championship, 1 p.m., ESPNU

MLB

• Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington, Noon, TBS

• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m., Fox Sports South

• New York Yankees at Boston, 6 p.m., ESPN

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

• Day 5: From Peru, 9 a.m., ESPNU

• Day 5: From Peru, Noon, ESPN2

• Day 5: From Peru, 7 p.m., ESPNU

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• International Champions Cup: AC Milan vs. Benfica, 2 p.m., ESPN2

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

• UEFA U-19: France vs. Germany, final, 9:50 a.m., ESPNEWS

SWIMMING

• FINA World Championship, 6 a.m., NBCSN

TBT BASKETBALL

• Richmond Regional: Teams TBD, Regional Final, 11 a.m., ESPN

• Syracuse Regional: Teams TBD, Regional Final, 1 p.m., ESPN

• Wichita Regional: Teams TBD, Regional Final, 3 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

• WTT: Springfield at Philadelphia, 6 p.m., CBSSN

TRACK AND FIELD

• Outdoor Championships: Day 4, 6 p.m., NBCSN

• Outdoor Championships: Day 4, 7 p.m., NBC

WATER POLO

• FINA World Championship (taped), 5 a.m., NBCSN

--

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m., FM-93.9

• New York Yankees at Boston, 6:05 p.m., FM-93.9

--

Monday

Sports on TV

MLB

• Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m., ESPN, Fox Sports Southeast

• Baltimore at San Diego OR Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado (joined in progress), 9 p.m., MLB

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

• From Peru, 8:30 a.m., ESPNU

• From Peru, 1 p.m., ESPNU

• From Peru, 5:30 p.m., ESPNU

POKER

• U.S. Poker Open: Episode 1, 7 p.m., NBCSN

• U.S. Poker Open: Episode 2, 8 p.m., NBCSN

• U.S. Poker Open: Episode 3, 9 p.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

• WTT: Springfield at New York, 6 p.m., CBSSN

--

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Washington, 6:05 p.m., FM-93.9

