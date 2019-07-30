TODAY
SPORTS ON TV
MLB
• Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
• Chicago Cubs at St. Louis or Seattle at Texas, 7 p.m., MLB
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
• Day 7, 10 a.m., ESPNU
• Day 7, 3 p.m., ESPNU
• Day 7, 7 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• WTT: Washington at San Diego ,9:30 p.m., CBSSN
WNBA
• Chicago at Connecticut, 6 p.m., NBA
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB
• Braves at Nationals, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
