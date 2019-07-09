Today
Sports on TV
CYCLING
• Tour de France: Stage 4, 134 miles, Reims to Nancy, France, 7 a.m., NBCSN
MLB
• MLB All-Star Game: National League at American League, The 90th Midsummer Classic, 7 p.m., FOX
NBA
• Summer League: Croatia vs. Oklahoma City, 2:30 p.m., NBA
• Summer League: Orlando vs. Miami, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• Summer League: Indiana vs. Atlanta, 4:30 p.m., NBA
• Summer League: Utah vs. Portland, 5 p.m., ESPN2
• Summer League: Phoenix vs Memphis, 6:30 p.m., NBA
• Summer League: Boston vs. Denver, 7 p.m., ESPN2
• Summer League: New York at Toronto, 8:30 p.m., NBA
• Summer League: Houston vs. Sacramento, 9 p.m., ESPN2
• Summer League: LA Clippers vs. Washington, 10:30 p.m., NBA
POKER
• World Series of Poker: Day 5 action from the 50th No-Limit Hold'em Main Event, 6 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• Wimbledon: Ladies' Quarterfinals, Centre Court, 7 a.m., ESPN
• Wimbledon: Ladies' Quarterfinals, No. 1 Court, 7 a.m., ESPN2
• Wimbledon: Ladies' Quarterfinals, Centre Court, 11 a.m., ESPN
---
Sports on Radio
MLB
• All-Star Game, 7 p.m. (6 p.m. pregame), FM-93.9
