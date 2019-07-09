Serena Williams

Serena Williams, shown here playing against Germany's Julia Goerges, continues singles play with a quarterfinal against fellow American Alison Riske today. [BEN CURTIS/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Ben Curtis

Today

Sports on TV

CYCLING

• Tour de France: Stage 4, 134 miles, Reims to Nancy, France, 7 a.m., NBCSN

MLB

• MLB All-Star Game: National League at American League, The 90th Midsummer Classic, 7 p.m., FOX

NBA

• Summer League: Croatia vs. Oklahoma City, 2:30 p.m., NBA

• Summer League: Orlando vs. Miami, 3 p.m., ESPN2

• Summer League: Indiana vs. Atlanta, 4:30 p.m., NBA

• Summer League: Utah vs. Portland, 5 p.m., ESPN2

• Summer League: Phoenix vs Memphis, 6:30 p.m., NBA

• Summer League: Boston vs. Denver, 7 p.m., ESPN2

• Summer League: New York at Toronto, 8:30 p.m., NBA

• Summer League: Houston vs. Sacramento, 9 p.m., ESPN2

• Summer League: LA Clippers vs. Washington, 10:30 p.m., NBA

POKER

• World Series of Poker: Day 5 action from the 50th No-Limit Hold'em Main Event, 6 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

• Wimbledon: Ladies' Quarterfinals, Centre Court, 7 a.m., ESPN

• Wimbledon: Ladies' Quarterfinals, No. 1 Court, 7 a.m., ESPN2

• Wimbledon: Ladies' Quarterfinals, Centre Court, 11 a.m., ESPN

---

Sports on Radio

MLB

• All-Star Game, 7 p.m. (6 p.m. pregame), FM-93.9

