Today
Sports on TV
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
• FIVB World Championships: From Germany, 11 a.m., NBCSN
GOLF
• European Tour Golf: The Irish Open, first round, 4:30 a.m. Thursday, GOLF
HORSE RACING
• America's Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS2
MLB
• Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m., MLB
• New York Yankees at New York Mets, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
• Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers OR St. Louis at Seattle, 9 p.m., MLB
NBA
• Summer League: Miami vs. Golden State, 2 p.m., NBA
• Summer League: LA Lakers vs. Sacramento, 4 p.m., NBA
• Summer League: Cleveland vs. Memphis, 6 p.m., NBA
• Summer League: San Antonio vs. Utah, 8 p.m., NBA
POKER
• World Series of Poker: The 50th No-Limit Hold'em, Main Event Day 1A, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Jamaica, Semifinal II, 8:30 p.m., FS1
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
• FIFA World Cup: Netherlands vs. Sweden, Semifinal II, 2 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• Wimbledon: Day 3, Second Round, 5 a.m., ESPN
• Wimbledon: Day 3, Second Round, 10 a.m., ESPN
• Wimbledon: Day 4, Second Round, 5 a.m. Thursday, ESPN
--
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
