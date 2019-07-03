Donaldson Acuna Braves baseball

The Atlanta Braves' Josh Donaldson, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Ronald Acuna Jr., left, on June 16 in Philadelphia. The Braves have another game tonight against the Phillies, who are trying to trim Atlanta's lead in the National League East. [JOHN AMIS/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 John Amis

Today

Sports on TV

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

• FIVB World Championships: From Germany, 11 a.m., NBCSN

GOLF

• European Tour Golf: The Irish Open, first round, 4:30 a.m. Thursday, GOLF

HORSE RACING

• America's Day at the Races, 2 p.m., FS2

MLB

• Detroit at Chicago White Sox, 1 p.m., MLB

• New York Yankees at New York Mets, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast

• Arizona at Los Angeles Dodgers OR St. Louis at Seattle, 9 p.m., MLB

NBA

• Summer League: Miami vs. Golden State, 2 p.m., NBA

• Summer League: LA Lakers vs. Sacramento, 4 p.m., NBA

• Summer League: Cleveland vs. Memphis, 6 p.m., NBA

• Summer League: San Antonio vs. Utah, 8 p.m., NBA

POKER

• World Series of Poker: The 50th No-Limit Hold'em, Main Event Day 1A, 7:30 p.m., ESPN2

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Jamaica, Semifinal II, 8:30 p.m., FS1

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

• FIFA World Cup: Netherlands vs. Sweden, Semifinal II, 2 p.m., FS1

TENNIS

• Wimbledon: Day 3, Second Round, 5 a.m., ESPN

• Wimbledon: Day 3, Second Round, 10 a.m., ESPN

• Wimbledon: Day 4, Second Round, 5 a.m. Thursday, ESPN

--

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

