Marin Cilic tennis

Croatia's Marin Cilic, shown here in 2017, will be competing in the 2019 Wimbledon tournament. [ALASTAIR GRANT/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Alastair Grant

Monday

Sports on TV

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

• FIVB World Championships, 11 a.m., NBCSN

MLB

• Kansas City at Toronto, Noon, MLB

• Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., ESPN

• San Francisco at San Diego OR Los Angeles Angels at Texas (joined in progress), 9 p.m., MLB

NBA

• NBA Summer League: TBA, 8 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

• Wimbledon: Day 1, First Round, London, 5 a.m., ESPN

• Wimbledon: Day 1, First Round, London, 10 a.m., ESPN

• Wimbledon: Day 2, First Round, London, 5 a.m. Tuesday, ESPN

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.