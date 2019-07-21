Under-the-radar Lowry moves into spotlight at British Open

Ireland's Shane Lowry will try to hang on for the win at the Open Championship today at 6 a.m., on NBC. [JON SUPER/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Jon Super

TODAY

SPORTS ON TV

AUTO RACING

• NHRA drag racing: Dodge Mile-High Nationals, 2 p.m., FOX

• NASCAR Monster Energy Cup series, The Foxwoods Resort Casino 301, 2 p.m., NBCSN

BIG3 BASKETBALL

• Week 5, 1 p.m., CBS

BOWLING

• Barbasol PBA Tour finals, 2 p.m., CBS

CYCLING

• Tour de France, Stage 15, 5:30 a.m., NBCSN

GOLF

• The Open Championship, 6 a.m., NBC

• PGA Tour, The Barbasol Championship, 3 p.m., GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

• U.S. Open girls championship, 10th grade, 10:30 a.m., CBSSN

• U.S. Open boys championship, 10th grade, 12:30 p.m., CBSSN

HORSE RACING

• Saratoga Live, noon, FS2

MEN'S LACROSSE

• Premier Lacrosse League All-Star Game, 7 p.m., NBCSN

MLB

• Colorado at N.Y. Yankees, noon, TBS

• Washington at Atlanta, 6 p.m., Fox Sports South, ESPN

MEN'S SOCCER

• International Champions Cup, Juventus vs. Tottenheim 6:30 a.m., ESPN

• MLS, D.C.United at Atlanta United, 3 p.m., ESPN

• MLS, New York Red Bulls at Orlando City F.C., 3 p.m., FS1

• MLS, Portland at Seattle, 8:30 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• NWSL, North Carolina at Chicago, 5 p.m., ESPN2

SWIMMING

• FINA World Championships (taped), 1 p.m., NBC

TBT BASKETBALL

• Columbus regional, 11 a.m., ESPN

• Lexington regional, 1 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

• WTT, Philadelphia at Vegas, 3 p.m., CBS

WNBA

• Atlanta at Washington, 2 p.m., NBA

• Indiana at Chicago, 5 p.m., NBA

SPORTS ON RADIO

MLB

• Washington at Atlanta, 6 p.m., FM-93.9

--

MONDAY

SPORTS ON TV

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

• Under Armour All-America Game, 2 p.m., MLB

MLB

• Boston at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Texas at Seattle or Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9 p.m., MLB

SWIMMING

• FINA World Championships, 6 a.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

• WTT, Orlando at Washington, 6 p.m., CBSSN

