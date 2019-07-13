TODAY
SPORTS ON TV
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
• Greater West Sydney at Richmond, 10 p.m., FS2
AUTO RACING
• FIA Formula E, 11 a.m., Qualifying, 11 a.m., FS2
• IndyCar Racing, qualifying, 1 p.m., NBCSN
• FIA Formula E, New York City E-Prix, 3 p.m., FOX
• NASCAR, Monster Energy Cup series, Quaker State 400, 6:30 p.m., NBCSN
BIG3 BASKETBALL
• Week 4, 11 a.m., CBS
BOXING
• PBC prellms, Undercard bouts, 6 p.m., FS1
CFL
• Montreal at Ottawa, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• Calgary at Hamilton, 6 p.m., ESPN2
CYCLING
• Tour de France, Stage 8, 5:30 a.m., NBCSN
GOLF
• European Tour, Scottish Open, 9 a.m., GOLF
• European Tour, Scottish Open, 11:30 a.m., NBC
• PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour, John Deere Classic, 2 p.m., CBS
• American Century Championship, 2 p.m., NBC
• PGA Tour Champions, Senior Players Championship, 2 p.m.
MLB
• Toronto at N.Y. Yankees or Tampa Bay at Baltimore, noon, MLB
• Chicago White Sox at Oakland, 3 p.m., FS1
• Regional coverage, 6 p.m., FOX
• Atlanta at San Diego, 6:40 p.m., Fox Sports South
NBA
• Summer League, Teams TBD, 3:30 p.m., ESPN
• Summer League, Teams TBD, 5:30 p.m., ESPN
TENNIS
• Wimbledon, women's championship 8 a.m., ESPN
WNBA
• Las Vegas at Washington, 6 p.m., CBSSN
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB
• Braves at Padres, 7:40 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.