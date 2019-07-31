Paul Goldschmidt baseball

St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt hits a solo home run against the Houston Astros on Saturday in St. Louis. Goldschmidt and the Cardinals continue a critical series Wednesday against the NL Central rival Chicago Cubs at 7 p.m. on ESPN. [JEFF ROBERSON/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Jeff Roberson

Today

Sports on TV

GOLF

• LPGA Tour Golf: Women's British Open, first round, 5 a.m. Thursday, GOLF

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER (BOYS)

• Allstate All-America Cup, 11 a.m., ESPNU

HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER (GIRLS)

• Allstate All-America Cup, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU

HORSE RACING

• Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Group 1 Sussex Stakes, 8 a.m., NBCSN

• Saratoga Live, Noon, FS2

MLB

• Atlanta at Washington, 11:05 a.m., Fox Sports Southeast

• Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7 p.m., ESPN

• Milwaukee at Oakland (joined in progress), 10 p.m., MLB

PAN AMERICAN GAMES

• Day 8: From Peru, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU

• Day 8: From Peru, 6 p.m., ESPNU

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• MLS All-Star Game: MLS All-Stars vs. Atletico Madrid, 7 p.m., FS1

SWIMMING

• USA Swimming National Championships: Day 1, 7 p.m., NBCSN

WNBA

• Atlanta at Indiana, 6 p.m., CBSSN

--

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Washington, 11:05 a.m. (9:50 a.m. pregame), FM-93.9

• Houston at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m., FM-93.9

