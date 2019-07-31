Today
Sports on TV
GOLF
• LPGA Tour Golf: Women's British Open, first round, 5 a.m. Thursday, GOLF
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER (BOYS)
• Allstate All-America Cup, 11 a.m., ESPNU
HIGH SCHOOL SOCCER (GIRLS)
• Allstate All-America Cup, 1:30 p.m., ESPNU
HORSE RACING
• Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Group 1 Sussex Stakes, 8 a.m., NBCSN
• Saratoga Live, Noon, FS2
MLB
• Atlanta at Washington, 11:05 a.m., Fox Sports Southeast
• Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7 p.m., ESPN
• Milwaukee at Oakland (joined in progress), 10 p.m., MLB
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
• Day 8: From Peru, 4:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Day 8: From Peru, 6 p.m., ESPNU
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• MLS All-Star Game: MLS All-Stars vs. Atletico Madrid, 7 p.m., FS1
SWIMMING
• USA Swimming National Championships: Day 1, 7 p.m., NBCSN
WNBA
• Atlanta at Indiana, 6 p.m., CBSSN
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Washington, 11:05 a.m. (9:50 a.m. pregame), FM-93.9
• Houston at Cleveland, 6:30 p.m., FM-93.9
