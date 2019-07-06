Pella making a habit of beating runner-ups at Wimbledon

Play continues at Wimbledon today on ESPN at 7 a.m. and 11 a.m. [BEN CURTIS/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Ben Curtis

TODAY

SPORTS ON TV

AUTO RACING

• NHRA Drag Racing, Saturday Nitro New England, 1 p.m., FS1

• Motocross, Redbud National, 2 p.m., NBC

• NASCAR Monster Energy Cup series, final practice, 3 p.m., NBCSN

• NASCAR Energy Cup series, Coke Zero Sugar 400, 6 p.m., NBC

BIG3 BASKETBALL

• Big 3, 4 p.m., CBSSN

CYCLING

• Tour de France, Stage 1, 5:30 a.m., NBCSN

GOLF

• European Tour, Irish Open, 6 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour, 3M Open, noon, GOLF

• PGA Tour, 3M Open, 2 p.m., CBS

• LPGA Tour, Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, 4:30 p.m., GOLF

HORSE RACING

• America's Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m., FS2

• Belmont Oaks Invitational, 3 p.m., NBC

MEN'S LACROSSE

• Whipsnakes s. Atlas, 7 p.m., NBCSN

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

• UFC 239 prelimins, 7 p.m., ESPN

MLB

• Miami at Atlanta, 3:10 p.m., Fox Sports South

• Regional coverage, 6 p.m., FOX

• Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m., FS1

NBA

• Summer League, Oklahoma City vs. Utah, 2 p.m., NBA

• Summer League, Portland vs. Detroit, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU

• Summer League, Atlanta vs. Milwaukee, 4 p.m., ESPNU

• Summer League, Boston vs. Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m., ESPN

• Summer League, Memphis vs. Indiana, 6 p.m., NBA

• Summer League, L.A. Lakers vs. L.A. Clippers, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU

• Summer League, Dallas vs. Houston, 8 p.m., NBA

• Summer League, New Orleans vs. Washington 9 p.m., ESPN

• Summer League, China vs. Sacramento, 10 p.m., NBA

• Summer League, Toronto vs. Golden State, 11 p.m., ESPN

POKER

• World Series of Poker, 50th No-Limit Hold'em, 6 p.m., ESPN2

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• FIFA Women's World Cup, 10 a.m., England vs. Sweden, 10 a.m., FOX

SOFTBALL

• International Cup, U.S. vs. Mexico, 11 a.m., ESPN2

• International Cup, U.S. vs. Puerto Rico, 3 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

• Wimbledon, third round, 7 a.m., ESPN

• Wimbledon, third round, 11 a.m., ESPN

WNBA

• Minnesota at Connecticut, 1 p.m., ESPN2

--

SPORTS ON RADIO

MLB

•  Marlins at Braves, 3:10 p.m., FM-93.9

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.