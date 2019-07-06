TODAY
SPORTS ON TV
AUTO RACING
• NHRA Drag Racing, Saturday Nitro New England, 1 p.m., FS1
• Motocross, Redbud National, 2 p.m., NBC
• NASCAR Monster Energy Cup series, final practice, 3 p.m., NBCSN
• NASCAR Energy Cup series, Coke Zero Sugar 400, 6 p.m., NBC
BIG3 BASKETBALL
• Big 3, 4 p.m., CBSSN
CYCLING
• Tour de France, Stage 1, 5:30 a.m., NBCSN
GOLF
• European Tour, Irish Open, 6 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour, 3M Open, noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour, 3M Open, 2 p.m., CBS
• LPGA Tour, Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, 4:30 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• America's Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m., FS2
• Belmont Oaks Invitational, 3 p.m., NBC
MEN'S LACROSSE
• Whipsnakes s. Atlas, 7 p.m., NBCSN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• UFC 239 prelimins, 7 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• Miami at Atlanta, 3:10 p.m., Fox Sports South
• Regional coverage, 6 p.m., FOX
• Colorado at Arizona, 9 p.m., FS1
NBA
• Summer League, Oklahoma City vs. Utah, 2 p.m., NBA
• Summer League, Portland vs. Detroit, 2:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Summer League, Atlanta vs. Milwaukee, 4 p.m., ESPNU
• Summer League, Boston vs. Philadelphia, 4:30 p.m., ESPN
• Summer League, Memphis vs. Indiana, 6 p.m., NBA
• Summer League, L.A. Lakers vs. L.A. Clippers, 6:30 p.m., ESPNU
• Summer League, Dallas vs. Houston, 8 p.m., NBA
• Summer League, New Orleans vs. Washington 9 p.m., ESPN
• Summer League, China vs. Sacramento, 10 p.m., NBA
• Summer League, Toronto vs. Golden State, 11 p.m., ESPN
POKER
• World Series of Poker, 50th No-Limit Hold'em, 6 p.m., ESPN2
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• FIFA Women's World Cup, 10 a.m., England vs. Sweden, 10 a.m., FOX
SOFTBALL
• International Cup, U.S. vs. Mexico, 11 a.m., ESPN2
• International Cup, U.S. vs. Puerto Rico, 3 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• Wimbledon, third round, 7 a.m., ESPN
• Wimbledon, third round, 11 a.m., ESPN
WNBA
• Minnesota at Connecticut, 1 p.m., ESPN2
--
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB
• Marlins at Braves, 3:10 p.m., FM-93.9
