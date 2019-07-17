Tour de France

Belgium's Wout Van Aert celebrates as he crosses the finish line to win the 10th stage of the Tour de France cycling race over 135 miles with start in Saint-Flour and finish in Albi, France, on Monday. [THIBAULT CAMUS/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Thibault Camus

Today

Sports on TV

BOWLING

• PBA: Summer League Semifinals, 8 p.m., FS1

CYCLING

• Tour de France: Stage 11, 104 miles, Albi to Toulouse, France, 7 a.m., NBCSN

DIVING

• FINA World Championships: women's 10m platform final (taped), 6 p.m., NBCSN

GOLF

• LPGA Tour Golf: The Great Lakes Bay Invitational, first round, 3 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, first round, 12:30 a.m. Thursday, GOLF

• PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, first round, 5 a.m. Thursday, GOLF

HORSE RACING

• Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Noon, FS2

MLB

• Atlanta at Milwaukee (1:10 p.m.) OR Seattle at Oakland (2:30 p.m.), MLB

• Atlanta at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast

• San Francisco at Colorado (joined in progress), 4 p.m., MLB

• Tampa Bay at New York Yankees, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Houston at Los Angeles Angels OR Chicago White Sox at Kansas City (joined in progress), 9 p.m., MLB

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• International Champions Cup: Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich, 10 p.m., ESPN2

WNBA

• Dallas at Phoenix, 2:30 p.m., NBA

• Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m., NBA

--

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Atlanta at Milwaukee (joined in progress), FM-93.9

• Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m., FM-93.9

