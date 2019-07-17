Today
Sports on TV
BOWLING
• PBA: Summer League Semifinals, 8 p.m., FS1
CYCLING
• Tour de France: Stage 11, 104 miles, Albi to Toulouse, France, 7 a.m., NBCSN
DIVING
• FINA World Championships: women's 10m platform final (taped), 6 p.m., NBCSN
GOLF
• LPGA Tour Golf: The Great Lakes Bay Invitational, first round, 3 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, first round, 12:30 a.m. Thursday, GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, first round, 5 a.m. Thursday, GOLF
HORSE RACING
• Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Noon, FS2
MLB
• Atlanta at Milwaukee (1:10 p.m.) OR Seattle at Oakland (2:30 p.m.), MLB
• Atlanta at Milwaukee, 1:10 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
• San Francisco at Colorado (joined in progress), 4 p.m., MLB
• Tampa Bay at New York Yankees, 6 p.m., ESPN
• Houston at Los Angeles Angels OR Chicago White Sox at Kansas City (joined in progress), 9 p.m., MLB
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• International Champions Cup: Arsenal vs. Bayern Munich, 10 p.m., ESPN2
WNBA
• Dallas at Phoenix, 2:30 p.m., NBA
• Seattle at Minnesota, 7 p.m., NBA
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Atlanta at Milwaukee (joined in progress), FM-93.9
• Los Angeles Dodgers at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m., FM-93.9
