Josh Donaldson baseball

Josh Donaldson (left) and the Atlanta Braves return home for an important four-game series against one of their top challengers in the National League East, the Washington Nationals. The first of those four games is at 6:20 tonight. [KELVIN KUO/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Kelvin Kuo

Today

Sports on TV

BOWLING

• PBA: Summer League Elias Cup Finals, 8 p.m., FS1

CFL

• Toronto at Calgary, 8 p.m., ESPN2

CYCLING

• Tour de France: Stage 12, 126 miles, Toulouse to Bagneres-de-Bigorre, France, 6:30 a.m., NBCSN

DIVING

• FINA World Championships: men's 3m springboard final (taped), 6 p.m., NBCSN

GOLF

• PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, first round, 5 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, first round, 10 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Golf: The Barbasol Championship, first round, 4 p.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, second round, 12:30 a.m. Friday, GOLF

• PGA Tour Golf: The Open Championship, second round, 5 a.m. Friday, GOLF

HORSE RACING

• Saratoga Live: From Saratoga Springs, N.Y., Noon

MLB

• Toronto at Boston OR Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, Noon, MLB

• Tampa Bay at New York Yankees OR St. Louis at Cincinnati, 6 p.m., MLB

• Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast

SOCCER (MEN'S)

• MLS: D.C. United at FC Cincinnati, 7 p.m., ESPN

• MLS: Orlando City SC at Portland, 9 p.m., ESPN

TENNIS

• WTT: Philadelphia at Orlando, 6 p.m., CBSSN

WNBA

• Dallas at Los Angeles, 2:30 p.m., NBA

--

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Washington at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9

