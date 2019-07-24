Today
Sports on TV
CYCLING
• Tour de France: Stage 17, 128 miles, Pont du Gard to Gap, France, 5:30 a.m., NBCSN
DIVING
• FINA World Championships: men's 27m high dive final, 5 p.m., NBCSN
GOLF
• World Long Drive Tour Golf: The ROC City Rumble, first round, 5 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour Golf: The Evian Championship, first round, 4 a.m. Thursday, GOLF
HORSE RACING
• Saratoga Live, Noon, FS2
MLB
• Boston at Tampa Bay (11 a.m.) OR Philadelphia at Detroit (Noon), MLB
• Chicago Cubs at San Francisco (2:30 p.m.) OR Texas at Seattle (3 p.m., joined in progress), MLB
• Kansas City at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
• New York Yankees at Minnesota, 7 p.m., ESPN
• Los Angeles Angels at Los Angeles Dodgers (joined in progress), 10 p.m., MLB
PAN AMERICAN GAMES
• Day 1: From Peru, 9 a.m., ESPNU
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• Club Friendly: Liverpool vs. Sporting Clube de Portugal, 7 p.m., TNT
SWIMMING
• FINA World Championships (taped), 11 a.m., NBCSN
• FINA World Championships (taped), 11 p.m., NBCSN
WNBA
• Washington at Minnesota, Noon, NBA
--
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Kansas City at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m., FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.