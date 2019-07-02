5 players to watch at the Women's World Cup

The U.S. women's soccer team takes on England at 2 p.m., today on FOX with a berth in the Women's World Cup championship match at stake. [COLIN E. BRALEY/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Colin E. Braley

TODAY

SPORTS ON TV

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

• FIVB World Championships pool play, 11 a.m., NBCSN

MLB

• N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets or Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6 p.m., MLB

• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast

NBA

• Summer League, Memphis vs. San Antonio, 6 p.m., NBA

• Summer League, L.A. Lakers vs. Golden State, 8 p.m., ESPN2

• Summer League, Cleveland vs. Utah, 9 p.m., NBA

• Summer League, Miami vs. Sacramento, 10 p.m., NBA

MEN'S SOCCER

• CONCACAF Gold cup, Mexico vs. Haiti, 9:30 p.m., FS1

WOMEN'S SOCCER

• FIFA World Cup, England vs. U.S., 2 p.m., FOX

TENNIS

• Wimbledon, First round, 5 a.m., ESPN

• Wimbledon, First round, 10 a.m., ESPN

WNBA

• Atlanta vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m., CBSSN

--

SPORTS ON RADIO

MLB

• Phillies at Braves, 6 p.m., FM-93.9

