TODAY
SPORTS ON TV
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
• FIVB World Championships pool play, 11 a.m., NBCSN
MLB
• N.Y. Yankees at N.Y. Mets or Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6 p.m., MLB
• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6 p.m., Fox Sports Southeast
NBA
• Summer League, Memphis vs. San Antonio, 6 p.m., NBA
• Summer League, L.A. Lakers vs. Golden State, 8 p.m., ESPN2
• Summer League, Cleveland vs. Utah, 9 p.m., NBA
• Summer League, Miami vs. Sacramento, 10 p.m., NBA
MEN'S SOCCER
• CONCACAF Gold cup, Mexico vs. Haiti, 9:30 p.m., FS1
WOMEN'S SOCCER
• FIFA World Cup, England vs. U.S., 2 p.m., FOX
TENNIS
• Wimbledon, First round, 5 a.m., ESPN
• Wimbledon, First round, 10 a.m., ESPN
WNBA
• Atlanta vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m., CBSSN
--
SPORTS ON RADIO
MLB
• Phillies at Braves, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
