Today
Sports on TV
GOLF
• European Tour Golf: The Irish Open, first round, 4:30 a.m., GOLF
• European Tour Golf: The Irish Open, first round, 8:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, first round, 1 p.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour Golf: Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, first round, 5 p.m., GOLF
• European Tour Golf: The Irish Open, second round, 4:30 a.m. Friday, GOLF
HORSE RACING
• America's Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m., FS2
HOT DOG EATING CONTEST
• 2019 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest: 8 a.m., ESPN2
LACROSSE (MEN'S)
• Major League Lacrosse: Chesapeake Bayhawks at Denver Outlaws, 8 p.m., ESPNEWS
LACROSSE (YOUTH)
• World Series of Youth Lacrosse: 4 p.m., ESPN2
MLB
• Miami at Washington, 10 a.m., MLB
• Cleveland at Kansas City (joined in progress), 1 p.m., MLB
• Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m., ESPN
• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6 p.m., ESPN and Fox Sports Southeast
• San Diego at LA Dodgers (joined in progress), 9 p.m., MLB
POKER
• World Series of Poker: The 50th No-Limit Hold'em, Day 1 Flight B, 8 p.m., ESPN2
SOFTBALL
• International Cup: U.S. vs. Chinese Taipei, 6 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• Wimbledon: Day 4, Second Round, 5 a.m. ESPN
• Wimbledon: Day 4, Second Round, London, 10 a.m., ESPN
• Wimbledon: Day 5, Third Round, 5 a.m. Friday, ESPN
--
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m. (5:05 pregame), FM-93.9
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.