Atlanta Braves baseball Dallas Keuchel

Atlanta Braves pitcher Dallas Keuchel delivers to a Philadelphia Phillies batter Tuesday in Atlanta. The Braves wrap up a three-game series against the Phillies tonight in Atlanta. [CURTIS COMPTON/ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION VIA AP]

 Curtis Compton

Today

Sports on TV

GOLF

• European Tour Golf: The Irish Open, first round, 4:30 a.m., GOLF

• European Tour Golf: The Irish Open, first round, 8:30 a.m., GOLF

• PGA Tour Golf: The 3M Open, first round, 1 p.m., GOLF

• LPGA Tour Golf: Thornberry Creek LPGA Classic, first round, 5 p.m., GOLF

• European Tour Golf: The Irish Open, second round, 4:30 a.m. Friday, GOLF

HORSE RACING

• America's Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m., FS2

HOT DOG EATING CONTEST

• 2019 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest: 8 a.m., ESPN2

LACROSSE (MEN'S)

• Major League Lacrosse: Chesapeake Bayhawks at Denver Outlaws, 8 p.m., ESPNEWS

LACROSSE (YOUTH)

• World Series of Youth Lacrosse: 4 p.m., ESPN2

MLB

• Miami at Washington, 10 a.m., MLB

• Cleveland at Kansas City (joined in progress), 1 p.m., MLB

• Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 3 p.m., ESPN

• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6 p.m., ESPN and Fox Sports Southeast

• San Diego at LA Dodgers (joined in progress), 9 p.m., MLB

POKER

• World Series of Poker: The 50th No-Limit Hold'em, Day 1 Flight B, 8 p.m., ESPN2

SOFTBALL

• International Cup: U.S. vs. Chinese Taipei, 6 p.m., ESPN2

TENNIS

• Wimbledon: Day 4, Second Round, 5 a.m. ESPN

• Wimbledon: Day 4, Second Round, London, 10 a.m., ESPN

• Wimbledon: Day 5, Third Round, 5 a.m. Friday, ESPN

--

Sports on Radio

MLB

• Philadelphia at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m. (5:05 pregame), FM-93.9

