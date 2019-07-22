Snell, d'Arnaud help Rays beat White Sox to end 5-game skid

The Tampa Bay Rays host Boston at 6 p.m. today on ESPN in an American League East battle. [STEVE NESIUS/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS]

 Steve Nesius

MONDAY

SPORTS ON TV

HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL

• Under Armour All-America Game, 2 p.m., MLB

MLB

• Boston at Tampa Bay, 6 p.m., ESPN

• Texas at Seattle or Chicago Cubs at San Francisco, 9 p.m., MLB

SWIMMING

• FINA World Championships, 6 a.m., NBCSN

TENNIS

• WTT, Orlando at Washington, 6 p.m., CBSSN

Loading...
Loading...

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.