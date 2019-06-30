Today
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula One: The Austrian Grand Prix, 8:05 a.m., ESPN2
• NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: The Overton's 400, 2 p.m., NBCSN
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
• FIVB World Championships: Day 3, pool play, 11 p.m., NBCSN
BIG3 BASKETBALL
• Week 2: From Charlotte, N.C., 4 p.m., CBSSN
GOLF
• European Tour Golf: Andalucia Masters, final round, 6:30 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, final round, Noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions Golf: U.S. Senior Open, final round, 1 p.m., FOX
• PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, final round, 2 p.m., CBS
• LPGA Tour Golf: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, final round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• Web.com Tour Golf: Utah Championship, final round, 5 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• America's Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m., FS2
MLB
• New York Yankees vs. Boston, From London Stadium, 9 a.m., ESPN
• Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati OR Philadelphia at Miami, Noon, MLB
• LA Dodgers at Colorado (joined in progress) OR Arizona at San Francisco, 3 p.m., MLB
• 2019 MLB All-Star Selection Show, 4:30 p.m., ESPN
• Atlanta at New York Mets, 6 p.m., ESPN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• UEFA U-21: Spain vs. Germany, Final, 1:30 p.m., ESPN2
• CONCACAF Gold Cup: Jamaica vs. Panama, Quarterfinal III, 4:30 p.m., FS1
• CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Curacao, Quarterfinal IV, 7:30 p.m., FS1
TENNIS
• Wimbledon: Day 1, First Round, London, 5 a.m. Monday, ESPN
TRACK AND FIELD
• IAAF Diamond League: The Prefontaine Classic, 3 p.m., NBC
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Atlanta at New York Mets, 6 p.m., FM-93.9
Monday
Sports on TV
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
• FIVB World Championships, 11 a.m., NBCSN
MLB
• Kansas City at Toronto, Noon, MLB
• Chicago Cubs at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m., ESPN
• San Francisco at San Diego OR Los Angeles Angels at Texas (joined in progress), 9 p.m., MLB
NBA
• NBA Summer League: TBA, 8 p.m., ESPN2
TENNIS
• Wimbledon: Day 1, First Round, London, 5 a.m., ESPN
• Wimbledon: Day 1, First Round, London, 10 a.m., ESPN
• Wimbledon: Day 2, First Round, London, 5 a.m. Tuesday, ESPN
