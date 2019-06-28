Today
Sports on TV
AFL FOOTBALL
• West Coast at Hawthorn, 10:30 p.m., FS2
AUTO RACING
• NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: qualifying, 4 p.m., FS2
• NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: The Overton's 225, 8 p.m., FS1
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
• FIVB World Championships: Day 1, pool play, 11 a.m., NBCSN
BOXING
• Top Rank Boxing Main Event: Commey-Beltran, 9 p.m., ESPN
CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE
• Montreal at Hamilton, 6:30 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• European Tour Golf: Andalucia Masters, second round, 5 a.m., GOLF
• European Tour Golf: Andalucia Masters, second round, 9 a.m., GOLF
• LPGA Tour Golf: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, first round, 11 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions Golf: U.S. Senior Open, second round, 2 p.m., FS1
• PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, second round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• Web.com Tour Golf: Utah Championship, second round, 5 p.m., GOLF
HORSE RACING
• America's Day at the Races, 12:30 p.m., FS2
LACROSSE (MEN'S)
• Premier Lacrosse League: Archers vs. Atlas, 7 p.m., NBCSN
MLB
• Atlanta at New York Mets OR Chicago Cubs at Cincinnati, 6 p.m., MLB
• Atlanta at New York Mets, 6:10 p.m., Fox Sports South
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
• FIFA World Cup: France vs. U.S., Quarterfinal II, 2 p.m., FOX
WNBA BASKETBALL
• Indiana at Phoenix, 9 p.m., CBSSN
• Chicago at Seattle, 9 p.m., NBA
--
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Atlanta at New York Mets, 6:05 p.m., FM-93.9
--
Saturday
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• Formula One: Austrian Grand Prix, qualifying, 7:55 a.m., ESPN2
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: qualifying, 11 a.m., NBCSN
• NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Overton's 300, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN
• NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series: qualifying, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN
BIG3 BASKETBALL
• Week 2: From Charlotte, N.C., 11 a.m., CBS
• 3's Company vs. Killer 3's, 1 p.m., CBSSN
BOXING
• Showtime Championship: Charlo vs. Adams, 8 p.m., SHO
COLLEGE BASEBALL
• College Home Run Derby, 7 p.m., ESPN2
GOLF
• European Tour Golf: Andalucia Masters, third round, 7 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, third round, Noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: The Rocket Mortgage Classic, third round, 2 p.m., CBS
• PGA Tour Champions Golf: U.S. Senior Open, third round, 2 p.m., FS1
• LPGA Tour Golf: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, second round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Champions Golf: U.S. Senior Open, third round, 3 p.m., FOX
• Web.com Tour Golf: Utah Championship, third round, 5 p.m., GOLF
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• UFC Fight Night Prelims: undercard bouts, 5 p.m., ESPN
• UFC Fight Night Main Card: Ngannou vs. Dos Santos, 8 p.m., ESPN
MLB
• New York Yankees vs. Boston, From London Stadium, Noon, FOX
• Washington at Detroit, 3 p.m., FS1
• Atlanta at New York Mets, 3:10 p.m., Fox Sports South
• Regional Coverage - Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado, 7 p.m., FOX
• St. Louis at San Diego OR Oakland at Los Angeles Angels (games joined in progress), 10 p.m., MLB
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• MLS: FC Cincinnati at Minnesota United, 3 p.m., ESPN
• CONCACAF Gold Cup: Haiti vs. Canada, Quarterfinal I, 6 p.m., FS1
• CONCACAF Gold Cup: Mexico vs. Costa Rica, Quarterfinal II, 9 p.m., FS1
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
• FIFA World Cup: Italy vs. Netherlands, Quarterfinal III, 8 a.m., FS1
• FIFA World Cup: Germany vs. Sweden, Quarterfinal IV, France, 11:30 a.m., FS1
WNBA
• Connecticut at Washington, 1 p.m., ESPN
• Indiana at Las Vegas, 9:30 p.m., CBSSN
--
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Atlanta at New York Mets, 3:10 p.m. (1:55 pregame), FM-93.9
