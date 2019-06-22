Today
Sports on TV
AUTO RACING
• NHRA Drag Racing: Saturday Nitro Norwalk, 1 p.m., FS1
• NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series: The Gateway 200, 9 p.m., FS1
BIG3 BASKETBALL
• Week 1, 7 p.m., CBS
GOLF
• European Tour Golf: BMW International Open, third round, 7 a.m., GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: Travelers Championship, third round, Noon, GOLF
• PGA Tour Golf: Travelers Championship, third round, 2 p.m., CBS
• PGA Tour Champions Golf: American Family Insurance Championship, second round, 2 p.m., GOLF
• Asian Tour Golf: Kolon Korea Open, final round, 11 p.m., GOLF
• European Tour Golf: BMW International Open, final round, 5:30 a.m. Sunday, GOLF
LACROSSE (MEN'S)
• Premier League: Redwoods vs. Chrome, Noon, NBCSN
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
• UFC Fight Night: Prelims, 3 p.m., ESPN2
• Bellator 223: Mousasi vs. Lovato Jr., 8 p.m., PARAMOUNT
MLB
• New York Mets at Chicago Cubs OR Los Angeles Angels at St. Louis, 1 p.m., MLB
• Detroit at Cleveland, 3 p.m., FS1
• Regional Coverage - Atlanta at Washington, 6 p.m., FOX
• San Francisco at Arizona OR Chicago White Sox at Texas (joined in progress), 9 p.m., MLB
SOCCER (MEN'S)
• CONCACAF Gold Cup: Guyana vs. Panama, Group D, 4 p.m., FS2
• CONCACAF Gold Cup: U.S. vs. Trinidad and Tobago, Group D, 7 p.m., FS1
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
• FIFA World Cup: Germany vs. Nigeria, round of 16, 10:30 a.m., FS1
• FIFA World Cup: Norway vs. Australia, round of 16, 2 p.m., FOX
WNBA
• New York at Minnesota, 7 p.m., NBA
--
Sports on Radio
MLB
• Los Angeles Angels at St. Louis, 1:15 p.m., FM-93.9
• Atlanta at Washington, 6:15 p.m., FM-93.9
